Windows' Linux-style package manager WinGet now supports zip files

Fans of the Windows Package Manager app -- also known as WinGet -- have been treated to a new version of the tool this week. In WinGet 1.4 there is quite a lot that's new, but the headline addition is support for .zip-based packages.

Other important changes in this release include new command aliases, new installation options, and numerous improvements and new functions.

Announcing the changes and additions in this latest release, Demitrius Nelon says: "The Windows Package Manager team has been busy working on WinGet 1.4. This release introduces support for .zip-based packages. WinGet can now extract and run an installer inside of a .zip archive or install one or more portable packages from an archive".

He goes on to talk about another import new features, saying:

The WinGet open-source community has also been busy adding new features like command aliases to help with muscle memory if you use more than one package manager, and a wait argument to keep winget.exe open long enough to see what's happening if its called from other applications.

There is a lot more to explore in WinGet 1.4, and more information is available over on the Windows Command Line blog