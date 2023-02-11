Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool and MSDT Troubleshooters to be killed off with a Windows 11 update

Microsoft has announced a big shakeup to the support and troubleshooting options that are currently available in Windows 11. The company says that over the course of the next three years, it will be gradually retiring the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) and MSDT Troubleshooters currently used by many people to diagnose and fix problems with the operating system.

The ultimate plan is to remove all existing troubleshooters and kill off the MSDT platform using an update for Windows 11. The changes are something that we've heard hints and rumors about previously, but now it has been confirmed. So, what does it mean for Windows users?

See also:

Advertisement

The changes do not mean that users of Windows 11 will be left without any help with fixing issues, but the delivery system is changing significantly over the coming years. In fact, for people running Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, or Windows 11 22H2 and older, the built-in troubleshooters will continue to work. But anyone running Windows 11 who keep fully updated -- as is recommended -- will affected.

Announcing the upcoming changes, Microsoft says:

Microsoft is retiring the Windows legacy inbox Troubleshooters, such as Keyboard troubleshooter and Speech troubleshooter, and the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) that runs them. The legacy inbox Windows Troubleshooters are built-in tools that, when launched, automatically diagnose and correct common problems for a variety of Windows features. MSDT Troubleshooters will be deprecated in the next Windows 11 release, with the date to be determined.

The company goes on to share details of the estimated deprecation timeline:

2023 – Begin redirecting some of the troubleshooters to the new Get Help troubleshooting platform

2024 – Complete the troubleshooter redirection and remove the rest of the troubleshooters

2025 – Remove the MSDT platform

Microsoft says that some troubleshooters will redirect to its new Get Help platform. It goes on to explain:

The MSDT Troubleshooter deprecation, including redirection and removal of legacy inbox troubleshooters, will go into effect on devices running the next release of Windows 11. The next Windows 11 release date is still to be determined.

Full details of the current timeline plans can be found here.

Image credit: Wirestock / depositphotos