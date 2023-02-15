Microsoft fixes security issues in Windows 11 22H2 with KB5022845 update

With Patch Tuesday having rolled around once again, Microsoft has issued its regular batch of releases. We've already talked about the KB5022836 update for Windows 11 21H2, but if you're running Windows 11 22H2, you will need the KB5022845 update instead.

The KB5022845 update takes Windows 11 up to build 22621.1265, and it also includes the changes and improvements that were part of the KB5022360 update preview released last month.

Microsoft has not detailed the security improvements that have been made, but it has produced a short video introducing some of the changes that have been made to Windows 11. You can check out the video here.

In addition to security fixes, the KB5022845 update also includes the changes and improvements from the KB5022360 update preview from last month. This update's changelog is as follows:

Highlights

This update addresses an issue that might occur when the Input Method Editor (IME) is active. Applications might stop responding when you use the mouse and keyboard at the same time.

This update addresses an issue that might occur when you convert or reconvert Japanese Kanji using a multibyte character set (MBCS) app. The cursor might move to the wrong location when you type.

This update addresses an issue that affects picture files you find using search on the taskbar. This issue stops you from opening those pictures in the photo application you choose.

This update addresses an issue that stops you from searching for a file based on the file’s contents.

This update addresses an issue that affects some game controllers. When the game controller is connected to the computer, the computer might not go to Sleep mode.

Improvements

New! This update changes the experience for preview .NET Framework updates. After you install this update, all future preview (optional) .NET Framework updates will display on the Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Optional updates page. On that page, you can control which optional updates you want to install.

This update addresses an issue that affects searchindexer.exe. It randomly stops you from signing in or signing out.

It randomly stops you from signing in or signing out. This update addresses a resource conflict issue between two or more threads (known as a deadlock). This deadlock affects COM+ applications.

This update addresses an issue that affects conhost.exe. It stops responding.

It stops responding. This update addresses an issue that might affect the Domain Name System (DNS) suffix search list. When you configure it, the parent domain might be missing.

This update addresses an issue that might affect FindWindow() or FindWindowEx() . They might return the wrong window handle.

or . They might return the wrong window handle. This update addresses an issue that affects certain systems that have firmware Trusted Platform Modules. (TPM). This issue stops you from using AutoPilot to set up those systems.

This update addresses an issue that affects mstsc.exe . It stops responding while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection.

. It stops responding while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection. This update addresses an issue that causes Windows Server 2022 domain controllers (DC) to stop responding. This occurs when they process Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) requests.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS) MSba tag. The issue causes a nonpaged pool leak.

This update addresses an issue that affects the ReFS. The issue causes high nonpaged pool usage, which depletes system memory.

This update addresses an issue that affects devices that are subject to Microsoft Exploit Protection Export Address Filtering (EAF). Some applications stop responding or do not open. These include Microsoft Office and Adobe Reader.

This update addresses an issue that might affect applications that use Microsoft Edge WebView2 to display content. Applications that use WebView2 include Microsoft Office and the Widgets app. The content might appear blank or greyed out.

This update addresses an issue that affects a Group Policy for Expanded Toasts.

This update changes how you enable the Windows diagnostic data processor configuration in preparation for EU Data Boundary support. To learn more, see Enable Windows diagnostic data processor configuration.​​​​​​​

As KB5022845 is a mandatory update, it will be downloaded and installed automatically by Windows Update; it can also be manually downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: Wirestock / depositphotos