Twitter could be about to open source its algorithm
There is a great deal to be said in favor of making software, apps and code available on an open source basis. And this is particularly true of the algorithms that influence so many aspects of life, and control what is seen online.
Now Elon Musk has suggested that Twitter's own algorithm could be made open source -- perhaps as soon as next week.
Twitter has been subject to not only immense criticism since Musk took over at the helm, but also intense pressure to make its code available. If the algorithm at the heart of the service was indeed made open source, it would help to quieten those who have voiced concerns about perceived manipulation on the platform.
Responding to a tweet of Musk's, game developer Derek Smart called for open sourcing:
And Musk duly replied:
While the sense in making Twitter algorithm is apparent to many, what is not entirely clear is whether Musk is being serious or not. This is not the first time, however, that he has expressed being open to the idea, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens over the coming days.
