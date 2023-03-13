Kodi 20.1 'Nexus' is finally here -- Download it NOW!

Two months ago, the stable version of Kodi 20 'Nexus' arrived, bringing with it a wealth of new features to the hugely popular home theater software, including support for multiple instances of binary add-ons, AV1 Video support, and a massive rework of the subtitle system.

Today, the Kodi Foundation releases a new version, and Kodi 20.1 is well worth installing it as comes with an assortment of important bug fixes and some backports.

This is what’s new in the latest release:

Audio

@fritsch has been working feverishly on Android-related audio issues over the past couple of months, and in combination with @thexai has introduced an algorithm to look to overcome some audio issues particularly aimed at Android devices. A summary is:

Algorithm runs for 30 seconds to learn what is going on: during this time no corrections are done, but the internal m_disconAdjustTimeMs is updated to a new value whenever when the sync error is found to increase. After 30 seconds the learning stops and the final m_disconAdjustTimeMs is set as: m_disconAdjustTimeMs * 1.15 + 5.0 .

With firmware specialties for AudioTrack Write behavior now kind of "well known" the systematic issue can be worked around easily. This helps users on affected system to not have to create an advancedsettings.xml for a manual fix.

DVD

Playback of DVD folder structures over network sources (e.g. SMB/NFS/HTTP, etc.) has been fixed.

Filesystems

A fix in Samba was made that "corrected" a long-standing assumption -- it turns out that documentation doesn't always match code implementation. We now handle both the old Samba implementation and the new "correct" implementation.

Further improvements to the new NFS4 implementation have been made by @thexai . This fixes stalls/errors and brings some performance improvements to our NFS implementation.

Game/Retroplayer

Assorted fixes to the new Savestate Manager to improve usability. Thanks to @KOPRajs for reporting, and also providing the PR to fix the issues found.

for reporting, and also providing the PR to fix the issues found. An assortment of OSD improvements by @garbear resolving further issues reported by @KOPRajs .

resolving further issues reported by . A number of performance improvements (memory reads, faster dialogs/savestates).

Input fixes have been made that allow resetting multitap controller inputs, as well as fixing an issue around "ignored" input buttons not being saved.

Sync of some of the common controller types has been made

game.controller.default

game.controller.keyboard

game.controller.mouse

game.controller.snes

General

Fixes various overflows when using new chrono infrastructure. This fixes "keep audio device alive" when passthrough is used with an AVR.

A number of fixes by @ksooo that aim to fix regressions regarding context menu items/behavior.

A fix for an issue on 32-bit systems that affected the sorting of items. Thanks @vpeter4 .

. Fixes regarding the rework of the Favorites window have been addressed. This returns behavior found in v19 for the following:

Support actions up/down plus key mapping for u and d keys.

Support action delete plus key mapping for delete key.

Change keymaps to open the Favorites Browser window instead of the Favorites dialog as currently.

A fix by a returning team member (@CrystalP) that resolves crashes due to Unicode characters.

Platform Specific

Android

Fix packaging regression that affected some parts of the Python PyCryptodome module.

module. Windows

A fix was made to address an issue where some less-than-usual dimension videos were causing AMD systems to fallback to software decoding instead of using DXVA.

A packaging issues on Windows platforms meant that Chorus was unable to be used. A fix was found by @CrystalP, so users wanting to access Chorus from a Windows host can now rejoice.

PVR

A fix to resolve PVR Channel Groups to correctly show channels ordered as provided by a PVR backend.

Python

A bump of cPython to 3.11.2 was made to fix an upstream issue with the ElementTree binary module. This fixes crashes on Android when an installed addon uses the common ElementTree Python module.

Subtitles

A regression was fixed regarding Right to Left language subtitles placing punctuation incorrectly. It turns out that @CastagnaIT 's implementation was too correct, and an informal standard adopted by subtitle creators to place punctuation in Left to Right positions in Right to Left subtitles was worked around.

's implementation was too correct, and an informal standard adopted by subtitle creators to place punctuation in Left to Right positions in Right to Left subtitles was worked around. A couple of fixes for WebVTT subtitles were made to resolve overlapping of segments.

Line spacing has been altered in our use of libass to avoid overlapping of text boxes.

UPnP

@enen92 has made a number of improvements and fixes when Kodi is being used as a UPnP server. He has fixed a number of regressions around listings and artwork.

Although the new version is available to download now, Team Kodi says: "Application deployment on different platforms (notably the Microsoft Store) can vary considerably due to circumstances outside of our control, so just be patient, and the update will inevitably find its way through."

The Android update is undergoing a ‘staged’ deployment roll out but should arrive over the next week.

The new build can be downloaded from here.