Windows 10 vs. Windows 10X vs. Windows 11: A triple comparison

If you’re running a modern version of Windows, you'll either be on Windows 10 or Windows 11. For a while though, Microsoft was working on Windows 10X, a version of the OS designed for modern PCs.

Windows 10X was built from scratch on top of "Windows Core OS" and aimed to do away with legacy features and offer a simplified Windows experience. It was cancelled in 2021, although leaked builds did give us an idea of how it would look and what it would offer.

In a new video, YouTube channel Nobel Tech showcases the UI features of the three modern operating systems, and it’s interesting to see the design choices that Microsoft made for each of them.

The video, which you can watch below, looks at the different incarnations of the Startup Screen, Login Screen, Start Menu, Activity Center, File Explorer, Settings Screen, Calculator, OOBE, and Shut Down Screen.

It has been reported that Microsoft is currently developing Windows 12, and it will be intriguing to see what new UI modifications the software giant brings to that.

Image Credit: Nobel Tech