Microsoft is adding ChatGPT support to PowerToys for AI-powered searches

No Comments
PowerToys ChatGPT

Having just added a registry editing tool to PowerToys, Microsoft is now working on the practically inevitable -- adding ChatGPT support to the utility collection.

This will not take the form of a dedicated new module, rather it will be a plugin. Specifically PowerToys' AI-driven ChatGPT functionality will come courtesy of a PowerToys Run plugin that is currently in development. It is a move that neatly integrates the power of ChatGPT into Windows 10 and Windows 11.

See also:

Advertisement

PowerToys Run is a highly advanced and incredibly capable launcher module that has proved a firm favorite with PowerToys fans. A simple keyboard shortcut (Alt + Space) can be used not only to launch apps and open files, but also to conduct searches. But importantly it support plugins that greatly extend its capabilities.

And it is because of this that ChatGPT support is on the way.

Developer Simone Franco knocked up a prototype plugin in just a couple of hours, and his work can be seen on the PowerToys GitHub repository:

ChatGPT in PowerToys

It is currently very early days for the plugin, but it is certain to generate a lot of interest. It means that anyone with PowerToys installed will be just a keyboard shortcut away from harnessing the power of ChatGPT in searches and queries -- no need to fire up a browser.

It is very hard to say when we'll get to try out the ChatGPT plugin for PowerToys, but hopefully it won't be too long.

Image credit: [email protected] / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft is adding ChatGPT support to PowerToys for AI-powered searches

Get 'Java For Dummies, 8th Edition' for FREE

Stealth Browser gives cyber-investigators safe and anonymous access to the dark web

US and UK are the countries most attacked by ransomware

Vulnerable cloud attack surface grows almost 600 percent

Free tool finds sensitive data stored in Google Drive accounts

New Companion Mode lets you use WhatsApp on more than one phone

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

51 Comments

Microsoft is changing the function of the Print Screen key in Windows 11

28 Comments

Microsoft 365 Defender is now AI-powered

15 Comments

Microsoft advises some Windows 10 users of impending automatic update ahead of end of service

9 Comments

Windows 10 vs. Windows 10X vs. Windows 11: A triple comparison

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.