Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.69.0 with new registry editing tool

It is a month since Microsoft added Mouse Jump and Paste As Plain Text utilities to PowerToys, and now there is yet another new toy to play with -- Registry Preview.

We first heard about this new registry editing and visualization module last week, and now it has been officially released as part of PowerToys v0.69.0. Microsoft says that the v0.69 release cycle focuses on new features, stability and improvements, and the company gives early notice for v0.70 which is due for release next month.

There are various fixes and improvements to be found in PowerToys v0.69.0, including addressing a crash issue in PowerToys Run, and enhancements to the Awake utility. But the new Registry Preview modules is undoubtedly the highlight of this particular PowerToys update. Microsoft offers the following description:

PowerToys Registry Preview simplifies the process of visualizing and editing complex Windows Registry files. It also allows you to write registry changes to the Windows Registry.

The full changelog for PowerToys v0.69.0 is as follows:

General

New utility: Registry Preview. Thanks @randyrants!

Fix issue causing folders to not be removed on uninstall.

Support per-user scope installation. Companies can control this using the new GPO.



Awake

Quality-of-life improvements and introduced keeping system awake until expiration time and date. Thanks @dend!

Color Picker

Fix issue sampling timing and grid issue causing Color Picker to sample the color of its own grid. Thanks @IHorvalds!

FancyZones

Fix window cycling on multiple monitors issue.

File Locksmith

Add context menu icon. Thanks @htcfreek!

Mouse Utils

Mouse Jump - Simulate mouse input event on mouse jump in addition to cursor move.

Mouse Jump - Improve performance of screenshot generation. Thanks @mikeclayton!

Paste as Plain Text

Support Ctrl+V as activation shortcut. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)

Repress modifier keys after plain paste. (This was a hotfix for 0.67) Thanks @UnderKoen!

Set default shortcut to Ctrl+Win+Alt+V. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)

Update icons. Thanks @niels9001!

PowerRename

Show PowerRename in directory background context menu.

Fix the crash on clicking Select/UnselectAll checkbox while showing only files to be renamed.

Improve performance on populating Renamed items when many items are being renamed.

PowerToys Run

Add setting to disable thumbnails generation for files. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)

Calculator plugin - handle implied multiplication expressions. Thanks @jjavierdguezas!

Fix Calculator plugin unit tests to respect decimal separator locale. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Fix crashing caused by thumbnail image loading.

Date & Time plugin - Add filename-compatible date & time format. Thanks @Picazsoo!

Improved the error message shown on plugin loading error. Thanks @htcfreek!

Quick Accent

Fix existing and add missing Hebrew and Pinyin characters. Thanks @stevenlele!

Registry Preview

Added a new utility: Registry Preview.

Thanks @htcfreek! for the help shipping this utility!

Thanks @niels9001 for the help on the UI!

Video Conference Mute

Add toolbar DPI scaling support.

Fix selecting overlay image when Settings app is running elevated.

Add push-to-talk (and push-to-reverse) feature. Thanks @pajawojciech!

Settings

Fix Experiment bitmap icon rendering on theme change and bump CommunityToolkit.Labs.WinUI.SettingsControls package version. Thanks @niels9001!

Video Conference Mute page improvements. Thanks @Jay-o-Way!

Add warning that PowerToys Run might get no focus if "Use centralized keyboard hook" settings is enabled. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Fix ShortcutControl issues related to keyboard input focus, theme change and missing error badge when invalid key is pressed. Thanks @htcfreek!

Add warning when Ctrl+V and Ctrl+Shift+V is used as an activation shortcut for Paste as Plain Text. Thanks @htcfreek!

Documentation

Update CONTRIBUTING.md with information about localization issues. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Remove localization from URLs. Thanks @Jay-o-Way!

Add dev docs for tools. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Development

Ignore spellcheck for MouseJumpUI/MainForm.resx file. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)

Optimize versionAndSignCheck.ps1 script. Thanks @snickler!

Upgraded NetAnalyzers to 7.0.1. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Move all DLL imports in Settings project to NativeMethods.cs file.

Fix FancyZones tools build issues. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Centralize Logger used in C# projects. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Add missing project references. Thanks @ACGNnsj!

You can download PowerToys v0.69.0 here, or update the version you currently have installed.