Framework Laptop 13 now available with AMD Ryzen 7040 Series CPUs

Hey there, fellow tech enthusiasts! If you're in the market for a powerful Windows 11 laptop, you might want to pay attention to this latest announcement. The Framework Laptop 13 (AMD Ryzen 7040 Series) is about to hit the shelves, and we've got some juicy details for you.

First of all, let's talk about the heart of the machine. We're talking about the Ryzen 5 7640U and Ryzen 7 7840U processors from AMD, and they're not messing around. These bad boys offer some serious CPU and GPU performance, making it a beast of a machine. The Ryzen 5 7640U has 6 CPU cores clocked at a base frequency of 3.5GHz, while the Ryzen 7 7840U boasts 8 cores and 16 processing threads clocked at a base of 3.3GHz. That's some serious power right there!

And when it comes to graphics performance, it's just as impressive. The Ryzen 7040 Series processors feature the latest generation AMD Radeon 700M Series graphics, the first AMD RDNA 3-based integrated graphics. So whether you're a gamer, content creator, or just someone who demands the best, this laptop can handle it all.

But that's not all, folks. If you're someone who needs even more power, you can use an eGPU thanks to the Framework Laptop 13's two fully capable USB4 ports. With the back left and back right Expansion Cards slots, the front left Expansion Card slot can handle both USB 3.2 and DisplayPort Alt Mode, while the front right Expansion Card can use USB 3.2. It's like having a whole desktop computer at your fingertips!

And of course, we can't forget about the design. The Ryzen 7040 Series-based Mainboard is designed for maximum flexibility, meaning you can upgrade your existing 11th Gen or 12th Gen Intel Core Framework Laptop using the new Mainboard, or you can use the Mainboard as a standalone computer, putting it in the Cooler Master Mainboard Case or 3D printing your own. It's all about customization and making the laptop work for you.

So if you're ready to experience some serious power and flexibility, pre-order your Framework Laptop 13 (AMD Ryzen 7040 Series) today, and get ready to take your tech game to the next level! You can configure and order the laptop here now. You can choose the pre-built variant (which comes with Windows 11) starting at $1,049 or opt for the "DIY" model (which doesn't come with an operating system) starting at $849.

