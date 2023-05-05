Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Five-hundred-and-forty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 12 is still just a rumor, but that is not keeping users from creating Windows 12 wallpapers already. You can check out Wayne's article covering the latest batch of wallpapers here.

You may vote for your favorite Microsoft Store apps currently.

Advertisement

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Fluent Emoji Gallery

Love them or hate them, but emojis are not going away. Fluent Emoji Gallery is a third-party tool to browse and pick emojis.

It support saving them as SVG or PNG files, features a search, and previewing emoji in all their glory.

WingetUI

WingetUI

WingetUI is a frontend for the Windows package managers winget, Chocolatey and Scoop. It can be used to install, update or uninstall applications on supported Windows devices.

One of its many features is the ability to scan for software updates and to bulk-update these applications in one swift operation.

Check out Sofia's review of the application here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

Get 'Inflection Points: How to Work and Live with Purpose' (worth $15) for FREE

Why customers are reluctant to share data online and what you can do about it [Q&A]

Interest may be growing in Twitter rival Bluesky, but Mozilla is betting on Mastodon

Microsoft has broken speech recognition and more with a Windows 11 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 23451 with new looks for Windows Spotlight

Developing AI models ethically: Ensuring copyright compliance and factual validation

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux is your next OS

88 Comments

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be

51 Comments

Are you still using the Start Menu to launch apps in Windows?

28 Comments

Microsoft is finished with big updates for Windows 10

26 Comments

Microsoft seemingly used a Windows update to interfere with Chrome's 'Make Default' button to push its own Edge browser

15 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.