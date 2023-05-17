How long would it take to crack your password?

No Comments

Thankfully the days of organizations storing passwords in plain text are pretty much gone. Most are now hashed using algorithms that prevent hackers from reading the database easily.

But, as new research from Specops Software reveals, that doesn't necessarily make things safe. The quality of the password itself has a big impact on how long it will take to crack.

"The recent headline-making news of the possibilities of AI have some security researchers and IT teams wondering what this technology means for password security," says Darren James, senior product manager at Specops Software. "We've long known that passwords are vulnerable to brute force cracking attempts. Recent advancements in automation and hardware have made these attacks all the more accessible for today's cybercriminals."

Advertisement

The number and mix of characters is key here. Eight or less, even if you mix numbers, letters, symbols and case, you may as well not bother as it'll be cracked in under three hours. At 10 characters things are getting better, a mix of numbers, letters and case will take 14 days to crack, add in symbols and you buy yourself three years.

12 characters offers a nice sweet spot, with a password that's not too arduous to enter but will take 19 years to crack if it mixes upper and lower case, 159 years if you throw in some numbers, and 26,500 years with symbols added.

More than 12 characters and, provided it's not all lowercase letters or numbers, you'll be long dead before the hackers get into your account.

If your password has been previously compromised, however, then all bets are off. Which is why reusing passwords -- even long ones -- is a bad idea.

You can read more, including tips on reducing your risk, on the Specops blog.

Image credit: NewAfrica/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

How long would it take to crack your password?

Creating digital workplaces with IT, AI and IoT

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

How freelancers can save time with ChatGPT

Over 80 percent of workers don't believe AI can replace them

How to enhance integrations for better security outcomes

Carpet bomb DDoS attacks rise 300 percent

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades

22 Comments

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

20 Comments

Watch Windows 12 being installed

18 Comments

Is anyone using the Preview pane in File Explorer?

17 Comments

EU approves Microsoft's multi-billion-dollar Activision Blizzard acquisition despite UK and US opposition

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.