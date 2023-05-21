Break free from Windows and embrace the liberating experience of Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta

Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta has arrived, armed with a host of changes and improvements that make it an enticing alternative to the Windows operating system. Built on the solid foundation of Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS, this lightweight distribution aims to offer users a seamless and hassle-free computing experience. With its customizable Moksha desktop environment, extensive package selection, and commitment to user privacy, Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta is poised to liberate users from the clutches of Windows.

Under the hood, Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta utilizes the latest kernel versions, including the standard 5.15.0-71-genericm, the HWE (Hardware Enablement) 5.19.0-41, and System76's 6.2.6. These kernel upgrades enhance hardware compatibility and ensure optimal performance on a wide range of systems. Additionally, the inclusion of Ubuntu backports and essential software updates such as EFL 1.26.99-2 further solidify Bodhi Linux's commitment to providing a cutting-edge computing experience.

The visual experience of Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta has also received a makeover. A new Plymouth theme and a sleek greeter theme greet users upon booting up, setting the tone for the polished and modern interface that awaits them. The inclusion of the MokshaGreen theme as the default, along with other fresh themes like WoodGrey, Dimension, and Ice, adds a touch of personalization and style to the desktop environment.

When it comes to software, Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta offers a diverse selection of applications tailored to meet the needs of its users. The release includes Chromium 113.0.5672.63 for web browsing and Terminology 1.13.1-3 for a lightweight and feature-rich terminal experience. Notably, the inclusion of the GTK fork of the Classic Zorin OS Browser Manager, called Web-browser-manager, provides users with additional control over their web browsing preferences.

Moreover, the Moksha desktop environment undergoes significant improvements in Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta. Moksha and its modules have been refactored to eliminate dependencies on deprecated libraries, resulting in a more efficient and reliable user experience. With features like internal notification APIs, keybindings viewer, language settings enhancements, and Windows snap to screen edges, Moksha empowers users to customize their workflows and boost productivity.

Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta doesn't just offer a robust and customizable computing experience; it also fosters a sense of community and user involvement. The Bodhi Linux team actively works on providing up-to-date translations for apps and components, welcoming users to contribute and help improve language support. This collaborative spirit ensures that Bodhi Linux remains accessible and relevant to a diverse global audience.

Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta is as a compelling alternative to Windows, empowering users with freedom, flexibility, and an efficient computing environment. With its solid Ubuntu base, customizable Moksha desktop, diverse package selection, and a dedicated community, Bodhi Linux offers a refreshing escape from the confines of proprietary operating systems.

If you want to break free from Windows and embrace the liberating experience of Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta, you can download an ISO here.

Photo Credit: nex999 / Shutterstock