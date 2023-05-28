Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

In a world dominated by Windows, it's refreshing to see alternative operating systems stepping up their game. MX-23 beta 1, built from Debian 12 "Bookworm" and MX repositories, offers a promising option for users seeking an alternative to the Windows experience. With a range of new features and improvements, MX-23 beta 1 presents itself as a reliable and user-friendly operating system. Let's delve into the details and explore why MX-23, code-named “Libretto,” is a compelling choice for those looking to break free from Windows.

The MX-23 beta 1 installer introduces several noteworthy improvements. One standout feature is the support for both swap partitions and swapfiles. The option to default to swapfiles during the auto installation process adds flexibility to system configuration. Additionally, the installer now features GUI adjustments and enhanced help guidance, making the installation process more intuitive for users. MX-23 beta 1 also introduces the -oem option, enabling user creation on the first boot after installation, further streamlining the setup experience.

The live boot menus in MX-23 beta 1 have been enhanced to provide users with a more convenient "check media" function. This addition allows for quick media verification, ensuring a smooth boot process if everything appears to be in order. With these improvements, MX-23 beta 1 prioritizes user convenience and minimizes potential issues during the booting phase.

Libretto offers a choice of major desktop versions, including Xfce 4.18, Fluxbox 1.3.7, and KDE Plasma 5.27. Users can opt for the desktop environment that best suits their preferences and workflow. Furthermore, MX Tools, a suite of applications developed specifically for the MX Linux distribution, have undergone updates to address bugs and introduce enhancements. Notably, all MX Tools now launch with individual policy kit configurations, ensuring a more secure and customized experience for users. This approach replaces the previous blanket mx-pkexec, underscoring MX-23's commitment to improving functionality.

MX-23 beta 1 demonstrates a keen focus on tailoring user experiences within different desktop environments. The Fluxbox release, for instance, introduces numerous new configuration options, while also incorporating special "appfinder" configurations for Rofi, a versatile application launcher. This update reduces the Fluxbox release's reliance on Xfce applications, enhancing its independence while retaining Thunar as the file manager. Moreover, the MX-Tweak's theme module now supports theming on Fluxbox, allowing users to customize their desktop environment to their liking.

The operating system acknowledges the importance of community involvement by actively seeking feedback during this testing phase. The MX team encourages users to test the installer thoroughly, including both traditional ext4 and btrfs installations. Additionally, they are keen to receive bug reports regarding MX-Tools, particularly focusing on the popular application entries in the MX Package Installer. By actively engaging with the community, MX-23 beta 1 aims to refine its user experience and address any issues reported by testers.

Offering a range of new features, enhancements, and desktop environment choices, MX-23 beta 1 caters to the diverse needs of users. The commitment to user experience, along with a community-driven bug-hunting approach, showcases the dedication of the MX team. If you're seeking an alternative to Windows, MX-23 beta 1 deserves your attention. Download an ISO here, give it a try, and experience the freedom you deserve.

Image credit: studiostoks/depositphotos.com