Nitrux 2.8.1 Linux distribution unleashes supercharged security and privacy powers

Nitrux 2.8.1, codenamed "sc" for "safer computing," has been released, offering enhanced privacy and security features. While the distribution does not claim to be impenetrable or unhackable, it aims to protect users' privacy and provide tools for online anonymization. The release is made possible through collaboration with packagecloud, which provides the necessary infrastructure for building the distribution.

New users are advised to perform a fresh installation using the latest media. For existing users of version 2.8.0, it is recommended to review the release notes for specific instructions. Notably, Nitrux 2.8.1 employs Linux 6.3.4-1 (Liquorix) as its kernel.

Several components of the distribution have been updated in this release. Noteworthy updates include KDE Plasma 5.27.5, KDE Frameworks 5.106.0, and KDE Gear 23.04.1. Additionally, Firefox has been updated to version 113.0.2. The MESA component has also been updated to version 23.2.

A significant change in Nitrux 2.8.1 is the switch to Plasma Wayland as the default graphical session. This decision aligns with KDE's focus on improving Wayland support for the upcoming Plasma release. The Maui Shell, primarily developed for Wayland, will also offer future support for XWayland. While the Plasma X11 session is not listed in the SDDM, it can be restored, as explained in the Plasma X11 Session Information.

Notably, there are still several bugs present in Plasma Wayland, particularly when using Nvidia GPUs. Users experiencing critical issues with Plasma Wayland and Nvidia GPUs are advised to switch to the Plasma X11 session. It is recommended to report any issues encountered to both KDE and Nvidia.

Furthermore, Nitrux 2.8.1 introduces the Industrial I/O subsystem proxy to D-Bus, enabling support for devices such as ADCs, accelerometers, gyros, IMUs, and various sensors. This addition allows KWin Wayland to automatically rotate the screen on supported ultrabooks.

In terms of security enhancements, AppArmor is now always loaded by default, with OpenRC support enabled. DNSCrypt-Proxy 2, a flexible DNS proxy that supports encrypted DNS protocols, has been added. Tor and Torsocks are also included, providing anonymous communication and allowing network traffic redirection through the Tor network.

Sysctl settings have been adjusted to enhance security. Changes include disabling core dumps to prevent the exposure of sensitive information, implementing stricter password policies with increased hashing rounds and complexity, and disabling unused network protocols.

The Advanced Intrusion Detection Environment (AIDE) has been integrated into Nitrux. AIDE is an intrusion detection system that monitors file changes on the local system and creates a database of regular expression rules.

Other notable additions include Btrfs partition management support, the GNU C Compiler version 11 for compatibility with certain software, support for running the distribution using Hyper-V, Rsyslog for message logging, updates to the AMD Open Source Driver for Vulkan, the LFS extension for Git, and the inclusion of xdg-desktop-portal-gnome to address font rendering issues in Plasma Wayland and Flatpak applications.

Nitrux 2.8.1 addresses several reported issues, including Nvidia GPUs appearing as llvmpipe when using the Plasma Wayland session and the KDE PolicyKit authentication agent not functioning properly with Nvidia proprietary drivers.

Nitrux 2.8.1 brings a comprehensive set of updates and improvements, aiming to enhance security and privacy for its users. While it doesn't claim to be invulnerable or impervious to attacks, the distribution prioritizes safeguarding user data and online anonymity. By incorporating the latest technologies and collaborating with packagecloud, Nitrux ensures a robust infrastructure for its development.

As you can see, Nitrux 2.8.1 has emerged as a formidable contender in the realm of Linux distributions, delivering notable security and privacy enhancements. With its commitment to user-centric development and collaboration with packagecloud, Nitrux ensures a reliable infrastructure and efficient package management.

By embracing cutting-edge technologies like Plasma Wayland and incorporating essential features such as DNSCrypt-Proxy 2 and Tor, Nitrux empowers users to safeguard their online privacy. With a strong emphasis on continuous improvement and community engagement, Nitrux paves the way for a more secure and privacy-focused computing experience.

You can download an ISO here.