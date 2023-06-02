Twitter loses its second head of trust and safety since Musk take-over

Content moderation on Twitter has been something of a prickly subject during Elon Musk's time as CEO. Having already lost Yoel Roth back in November, his replacement has now also resigned.

Ella Irwin is leaving the role after just six months as head of the trust and safety team. While Roth has been openly critical of Twitter since his resignation last year, the reasons behind Irwin's departure are not yet clear.

News of Irwin's resignation was revealed in a statement given to Reuters; no reason was provided, merely confirmation that she is leaving Twitter. Her departure has also been confirmed to the Wall Street Journal, although no press release has been made available.

There is currently no information available about who the replacement might be, but the social media platform will presumably be looking for a steady hand to take over. Twitter's approach to moderation has resulted in a slew of advertisers moving away from the company because of concerns about being positioned near disagreeable content.

The resignation by Irwin comes shortly after Twitter pulled out of the European Union's voluntary code to fight disinformation. It also comes after a deal to host a documentary by The Daily Wire was cancelled because of concerns about the misgendering of participants in the film. Musk has described this cancellation as "a mistake by many people at Twitter".

