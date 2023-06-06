Apple announces macOS Sonoma with widget updates, gaming enhancements and much more

At its World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) Apple made various hardware announcements, but the event wasn't just about the likes of Apple Vision Pro VR headset. Also revealed was the latest version of Apple's desktop operating system -- macOS Sonoma, or macOS 14.

Like Microsoft with Windows 11, macOS Sonoma sees Apple adding new widget capabilities and boosting the experience for gamers. Other updates include Presenter Overlay in video conferencing, new screensavers, and significant privacy updates to Safari.

While macOS may not generally be considered a gaming platform, this is something that is gradually changing. And it is with this in mind that Apple has enhanced the gaming experiencing in macOS Sonoma. The new Game Mode boosts gaming performance, while a new game porting toolkit makes it easier and faster for developers to port games from other platforms to Mac.

There are some major widget updates, which Apple is making much of. The company says:

Widgets are now even more powerful and personal on Mac. Users can place widgets right on the desktop and conveniently access the widget gallery to find the ones they know and love. Widgets blend seamlessly with the wallpaper while users work in apps, so they can stay focused on the task at hand. Through the magic of Continuity, users can also enjoy the vast ecosystem of iPhone widgets on their Mac. And widgets become interactive, allowing users to check off reminders, play or pause media, access home controls, and perform various tasks from their Mac, all directly from the desktop.

Safari is receiving what is being described as "major updates", with a strong focus on privacy:

This year brings a significant update to Private Browsing, which provides even greater protection during browsing both from trackers and from people who might have access to the user’s device. Advanced tracking and fingerprinting protections in Private Browsing go even further to help prevent websites from tracking or identifying the user. Private Browsing windows also lock when users are not using them, allowing them to keep tabs open even when they step away from their device. Additionally, profiles help users stay organized by offering a way to separate browsing between topics, while also keeping cookies, history, extensions, Tab Groups, and Favorites separate. Users can sign in to the same site with both work and personal accounts -- and quickly switch between them -- ensuring a smooth browsing experience.

New screensavers are hardly a major reason for upgrading one's operating system, but they are a nice extra which macOS Sonoma includes. There are new slow-motion video screensavers to enjoy, and Apple says:

The login experience is now repositioned at the bottom of the screen, making space for the new screen savers, which seamlessly transition into the desktop.

Apple also shares the following details about changes and additions to be found in macOS Sonoma:

Streamlined PDFs: Enhanced PDF functionality allows for quick form-filling with autofill, and smart recipient recommendations.

Inline PDFs in Notes: Notes now displays PDFs and document scans in full width, and with linked notes, users can quickly connect related notes like recipes or homework.

Siri: Users have the ability to simply say "Siri" to activate Siri.

Passwords: Users can now create a group to share a set of passwords. Everyone in a group can add and edit passwords to keep them up to date, and since sharing is through iCloud keychain, it's end-to-end encrypted. Additionally, the one-time verification codes received in mail will now autofill in safari, making it easy to securely log in without leaving the browser.

Messages: Users can connect with those closest to them with an all-new stickers experience, enhancements to features like search, reply, groups, and syncing with Messages in iCloud.

Reminders: Intelligent grocery lists in Reminders streamline weekly trips to the store. Additionally, users can organize lists into sections and arrange them horizontally using a new column view.

Keyboard: An all-new autocorrect makes corrections more accurate and easier to fix. Inline completions help users quickly finish sentences, while Dictation brings accuracy improvements through next-level speech recognition.

Privacy and Safety: Communication Safety expands to AirDrop, the Photos picker, incoming calls, and FaceTime messages, further broadening protections for children. Additionally, Sensitive Content warning prevents unexpected exposure to sensitive images and videos in AirDrop and messages, incoming calls, and FaceTime messages, while giving the user the option to block the contact or seek further resources for help.

