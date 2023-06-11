Spotify is working on a new Your Offline Mix playlist feature

No Comments
Spotify Your Offline Mix

Streaming music services are great, but they are -- obviously -- reliant on an internet connection. While most give you the option of saving tracks to listen to offline, this requires a degree of preparation that not everyone has time for. So Spotify has come up with a solution.

The company has revealed that it is working on a feature called Your Offline Mix. It is a playlist that is automatically created from what you have been listening to recently, and it means that you will always have something to satisfy your musical appetite even if you don't have an internet connection.

See also:

Spotify has not revealed a great deal about the upcoming feature, but it was CEO Daniel Ek who shared some details. On Twitter, he said that Your Offline Mix is "a playlist designed for those times when you might not be online", with a plane emoji indicating that it could be suitable for in-light entertainment.

He also tweeted a screenshot of the app playing Your Offline Mix. It bears the description:

A mix of your recently played songs for when the vibe is high, but your connection is low.

It remains to be seen whether or not there is any degree of customization available when the feature rolls out, or if users will simply be provided with a playlist over which they have no control.

At the moment there is no news about just when Spotify users will be able to try out Your Offline Mix, and it is not clear whether it is something that will only be available to paying subscribers.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Trust in data: How start-ups can thrive in the data economy

Spotify is working on a new Your Offline Mix playlist feature

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

The misconceptions around ChatGPT and the potential threat it poses to Google and other search engines

Data quality incidents take two days or more to resolve

Best Windows apps this week

Why organizations shouldn't pay ransomware demands [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades

35 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

34 Comments

Is anyone using the Preview pane in File Explorer?

30 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

26 Comments

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

22 Comments

Watch Windows 12 being installed

20 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

19 Comments

Apple's Vision Pro isn't the VR headset you were expecting, but it is the future -- for rich people

17 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.