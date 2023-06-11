Spotify is working on a new Your Offline Mix playlist feature

Streaming music services are great, but they are -- obviously -- reliant on an internet connection. While most give you the option of saving tracks to listen to offline, this requires a degree of preparation that not everyone has time for. So Spotify has come up with a solution.

The company has revealed that it is working on a feature called Your Offline Mix. It is a playlist that is automatically created from what you have been listening to recently, and it means that you will always have something to satisfy your musical appetite even if you don't have an internet connection.

Spotify has not revealed a great deal about the upcoming feature, but it was CEO Daniel Ek who shared some details. On Twitter, he said that Your Offline Mix is "a playlist designed for those times when you might not be online", with a plane emoji indicating that it could be suitable for in-light entertainment.

He also tweeted a screenshot of the app playing Your Offline Mix. It bears the description:

A mix of your recently played songs for when the vibe is high, but your connection is low.

We’ve been testing out a new feature called "Your Offline Mix" - a playlist designed for those times when you might not be online ✈️



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/9so0FZMRPX — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) June 8, 2023

It remains to be seen whether or not there is any degree of customization available when the feature rolls out, or if users will simply be provided with a playlist over which they have no control.

At the moment there is no news about just when Spotify users will be able to try out Your Offline Mix, and it is not clear whether it is something that will only be available to paying subscribers.