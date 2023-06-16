Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-forty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released the last cumulative update for Windows 10 version 21H2. The operating system has reached end of servicing. Devices that have not been updated yet to either Windows 10 version 22H2 or Windows 11 may be updated to continue receiving support.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Gajim

Gajim is a fully-featured open source XMPP client. XMPP is a messaging standard and Gajim works with other chat clients. The application supports end-to-end encryption and multiple accounts.

Users may use it to share text messages as well as images and videos. It supports friends and groups, a chat history, and is extensible using plugins.

Stretchly

Stretchly is a break reminder. It is an open source tool that reminds computer users to take regular breaks from work. It sits in the system tray for most of the time and displays a break reminder from time to time.

It supports mini-breaks, which are suggested every 10 minutes by default, and long breaks, which are suggested after every 30 minutes. Break reminders suggest activity.

Writing Master - Word Processor For Authors

Writing Master is a text processing app that is designed specifically for writers, but it may also be used by anyone else who needs a text editor.

The app supports different projects, narration structuring, comments and notes, a spell checker, word and character counter, and various exporting options.