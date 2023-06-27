Threat landscape is getting worse say CISOs

A new study of over 200 CISOs and senior security leaders at organizations with over 5,000 employees shows that 93 percent have suffered at least one cyberattack in the last year and all of them think the security landscape is worsening.

The research from Censys also shows that 53 percent identify the need to secure their organization's entire attack surface as their top priority.

Among other findings, 65 percent of security teams lack qualified resources to fulfill security needs, causing significant concern for burnout among senior security leaders and their team members. 58 percent have taken defensive actions resulting from increased global tensions. As a result of geopolitical conflict within the last year, over half of the respondents implemented (or increased) a zero trust architecture/privileged access management across their organization.

Over half of respondents say better understanding their entire attack surface is their top priority for the next year. Most respondents currently have poor visibility into the range of digital assets connecting to their network, with 28 percent discovering connected assets manually and only 22 percent using an automated tool.

While 91 percent of respondents say they have cyber insurance, nearly a quarter admit to not understanding all of the obligations of their insurance policy.

"In this report, we explored the cyber events and experiences that influence senior leadership decisions. Censys strives to continuously share meaningful guidance and visibility as security leaders seek to adapt their own strategies," says Dayna Rothman, CMO at Censys. "By doing this study, it is our hope that organizations can better facilitate conversations about the importance of digital asset management, and maintain good security practices that provide continued visibility."

The full report is available from the Censys site.

Photo Credit: baranq/Shutterstock