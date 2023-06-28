Proton Pass free password manager emerges from beta

No Comments

Although alternative technologies continue to make inroads, most of us are still heavily reliant on passwords to secure our digital identities.

Proton, the company behind Proton Mail, Proton VPN and other products, launched a new, free password manager called -- you'll have guessed already -- Proton Pass in beta a couple of months ago.

Proton Pass is now out of beta and publicly available from today. It can generate, fill and save passwords securely so users don't need to remember them. It can import passwords from all major browsers as well as from a number of other password managers.

There's an additional feature that gives users the option, when signing up for an online service, to create a 'hide-my-email' alias, a randomly generated email address sitting between a third party (like Amazon, Facebook, or Netflix) and the users' real email account. This prevents third parties from identifying the user, filters out trackers before forwarding messages to the real email account, and limits the ability to build profiles on users.

Andy Yen, founder and CEO of Proton, says, "The question ‘what is email’ is easily overlooked but hides a deeper significance. It’s probably been fifteen or twenty years since email was primarily a means of communication. What email actually is, is identity. It's your digital passport. The thing that identifies who you are. And with Proton Pass, it’s the thing that we're helping you protect."

The core functions of Proton Pass are free. This gives you unlimited logins, unlimited devices and up to 10 'hide-my-email' alias addresses, but there are additional options available to users that to choose to upgrade to a paid plan. Proton Pass Plus offers features including unlimited alias addresses, a 2FA authenticator and more. It costs $2.99 a month but you can get two years for $24 if you sign up before July 28.

You can find out more on the Proton site.

Image credit: Proton

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Data clean rooms: The power of second-party data

Text messaging's potential could lead to huge growth for the mobile industry

Adapt or get left behind: Why 'shift everywhere' is the new imperative for application security

Proton Pass free password manager emerges from beta

Why CSOs are prioritizing PKI infrastructure as they adapt to post-quantum cryptography [Q&A]

Boot into the BIOS directly from Windows

Majority are worried about the safety and accuracy of ChatGPT

Most Commented Stories

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

77 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

27 Comments

Apple's Vision Pro isn't the VR headset you were expecting, but it is the future -- for rich people

17 Comments

ChatGPT can generate Windows product keys that allow free upgrades to Windows 11 Pro

12 Comments

Microsoft updates Windows 11 system requirements and CPU support list

12 Comments

Microsoft is installing incompatible AMD GPU drivers in Window 10 and Windows 11

11 Comments

Chrome now boasts about how much RAM its Memory Saver feature is freeing up

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.