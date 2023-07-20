Microsoft Edge can now be used to read ebooks in EPUB format

Microsoft Edge EPUB Reader

The number of formats for ebooks is a little bewildering. While PDF may be queen, there are plenty of other formats vying for attention. Some are proprietary, but others are open -- including the widely used EPUB format, which Microsoft Edge can now open.

In the very latest build of its web browser, Microsoft has re-introduced EPUB support having removed it a few years ago. The feature is not enabled by default, and there are steps you need to take if you want to use Microsoft Edge as an EPUB reader.

At the moment, EPUB support is only available in the latest Canary build of Microsoft Edge -- and even then, it is only enabled by default for a subset of users. But assuming you have installed Microsoft Edge Canary 117.0.1980.0 or later, it is possible to activate the EPUB reader.

While Microsoft has not made any great fuss about the re-appearance of this handy ebook reader, details of it have been shared in the Microsoft Edge Insider discussion forum by Violet Hansen.

Assuming you have updated to the latest Canary build, and that you have a shortcut to Microsoft Edge on your desktop, use the following steps to enable the EPUB reader:

  1. Make sure that Microsoft Edge is not running
  2. Right click on the Microsoft Edge shortcut and select Properties
  3. Select the Target field, move the cursor to the end of the current contents and type a space followed by --enable-features=msEdgeEpubReaderEnabled
  4. Click Apply followed by OK

Alternatively, you can use the instructions provided by Violet Hansen (HotCakeX) on GitHub.

When you next launch Microsoft Edge, you can use it to read EPUB files.

