Mageia 9 Release Candidate 1 (RC1) is shaping the future of Linux

Today, the developers behind Mageia 9 unveil the first release candidate (RC1) of the operating system, marking a significant milestone since the beta 2 release in May. The journey from the beta stage has been nothing short of impressive, as it includes efforts to rectify stubborn issues, roll out vital security fixes, and keep everything updated.

Mageia 9's standout features make it a robust choice for Linux users. Its powerful core built around the Kernel 6.4.3, combined with glib 2.36 and gcc 12.3.0, gives this release candidate a solid foundation. The rpm 4.18.0 packaging system ensures smooth software management.

Web browsing is versatile with Chromium 114.0.5735.198 and Firefox ESR 102.13 onboard, giving users a vast array of online possibilities. Productivity seekers are catered to with LibreOffice 7.5.4.2, a testament to Mageia's commitment to functionality.

The desktop environments available with this release are impressive. With the sleek Plasma 5.27.5, intuitive GNOME 44.2, efficient Xfce 4.18.4, and lightweight LXQt 1.3.0, users are spoiled with choices. Let's not forget the inclusion of mesa 23.1.3, enhancing the graphics capabilities of this distro.

For those itching to take a closer look at the software selection, the .idx file for the installation media offers a comprehensive list of all included packages. As of now, Mageia has issued a hard version freeze pending the results of user testing, which will gauge the performance of the release, including the upgrade mechanism.

You can download Mageia 9 Release Candidate 1 here now.

Image credit: Steven FrameShutterstock

