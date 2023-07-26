Cybercriminals get their very own generative AI

No Comments

We've already seen how generative AI can be used in cyberattacks but now it seems there's an AI model aimed just a cybercriminals.

Every hero has a nemesis and it looks like ChatGPT's could be FraudGPT. Research from security and operations analytics company Netenrich shows recent activities on the Dark Web Forum reveal evidence of the emergence of FraudGPT, which has been circulating on Telegram Channels since July 22nd.

John Bambenek, principal threat hunter at Netenrich, says:

This appears to be among the first inclinations that threat actors are building generative AI features into their tooling. Prior to this, our discussion of the threat landscape has been theoretical. That said, just because tools exist, don’t mean they'll get traction among cybercriminals either so we’ll need to see how and where we see these tools used.

Generative AI tools provide criminals the same core functions that they provide technology professionals… the ability to operate at greater speed and scale. Attackers can now generate phishing campaigns quickly and launch more simultaneously.

I view this as early stage efforts in the use of AI for criminal activity much like organizations across industry verticals are playing to see how ChatGPT can be used. The core problem is that AI will help radically increase the scale and efficiency of attackers in ways we are not entirely ready to combat. We have some time… just not a lot to come up with solutions. That said, twenty years in this industry have taught me that we’ll always be playing catch-up to the criminals who often use cutting edge technology better and faster than we do, and certainly faster than we can address the risks.

The subscription fee for FraudGPT starts at $200 per month but signing up for a year is only $1,700 -- even cybercriminals like a bargain.

Features you get for your ill-gotten gains include the ability to write malicious code; create undetectable malware, hacking tools and phishing pages; write scam pages and letters; and find leaks and vulnerabilities.

You can read more on the Netenrich blog.

Image credit: peshkov/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Windows 365 for Dummies' (Worth $16) for FREE

Cybercriminals get their very own generative AI

How data centers need to rethink their vulnerability assessments [Q&A]

Google is working on a new link preview feature for Chrome

Amazon launches new 'Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts' page so you know what needs returning

Microsoft releases KB5028245 update to fix wide-ranging bugs in Windows 11 21H2

StarTech.com launches 4-Slot PCIe Expansion Chassis for Windows, Linux, and macOS

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 2.9.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

123 Comments

You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

83 Comments

Microsoft is working on a new reinstall feature to let you fix Windows 11 without losing files, apps or settings

27 Comments

Why you might not want to sign up for Threads

16 Comments

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 to the curb and switch to Linux Lite 6.6 RC1 today!

13 Comments

Forget Windows Copilot, what you really want is the new AI-powered Clippy

11 Comments

Keep your old version of Windows updated for free with Windows Update Restored

10 Comments

Microsoft to drop Mail and Calendar apps and force users to switch to Outlook for Windows

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.