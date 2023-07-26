Get 'Windows 365 for Dummies' (Worth $16) for FREE

Microsoft’s newest cloud-based operating system allows you to access your PC from any device. Windows 365 For Dummies teaches you the ins and outs of this game-changing OS.

You’ll learn how to make the most of Windows 365 -- get your work done, share documents and data, monitor storage space, and do it all with increased security. Oh, and did we mention you can do it from literally anywhere?

Dummies will help you wrap your mind around cloud computing with Windows 365, so you can pick up with your files, data, and settings right where you left off, no matter where you are.

  • Learn what a cloud PC is so you can access, edit, and share files from any device -- even Apple devices
  • Free yourself from the constraints of a physical computer and make work more flexible
  • Ease the transition to Windows 365 -- get going with this new OS right away
  • Discover powerful productivity-enhancing features and collaboration tools

This is the perfect Dummies guide for anyone moving to Windows 365 who needs to learn just what makes a cloud PC so unique and how to take advantage of all it offers

Windows 365 for Dummies from Wiley, usually retails for $16 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 9, so act fast.

