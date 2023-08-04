Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-fifty-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft leaked its internal staging tool for a brief period this week. It works similarly to the open source tool ViVeTool, in that it gives administrators the option to enable or disable Windows features that are not enabled for all users at the time.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Rectify11

Rectify11 is an open source tool to modify certain areas of Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system to make them "more consistent".

During setup, users may select to modify system icons, themes and extras. Extras include elements such as context menus, accent colors or rectified gadgets.

PowerToys 0.72

The latest version of Microsoft's open source PowerToys tools collection for Windows reduces the size of the application on disk significantly. The last version used more than 3.1 gigabytes on disk, the new version less than 600 megabytes.

PowerToys 0.72 is a bug fix release for the most part.

Total Commander 11.00

Total Commander is a powerful shareware file manager for Windows. It offers many advantages over the built-in Windows file manager, including side-by-side views, better search and filtering functionality, and plenty of extra tools to compare or rename files, and more.