Employee microchipping could be commonplace by 2030

You've probably had your dog or your cat microchipped, but how would you feel if your employer wanted to microchip you?

A survey of 5,000 senior decision makers in the finance sector reveals that 47 percent of leaders believe employee microchips and other human technology implants to be in workplace use by 2030.

The study, from financial software company Advanced, follows controversy in the US, in which a company microchipped 50 of its employees, leading at least 11 US states to ban employee microchipping at the time of writing.

But only 19 percent feel that robots and AI-based technologies will positively transform the workplace. With talk of microchipping and additional surveillance only set to cause more concern.

Alex Arundale, chief people officer at Advanced says additional surveillance measures could negatively impact the working environment:

Employers need to consider the proportionality and necessity of new technologies, weighing convenience against the impact new additions might have on employee morale. Having some autonomy over how they work, when they take breaks, and working at times when they feel most productive is an important part of employee wellbeing. Feeling under constant surveillance can cause anxiety and increase the risk of burnout, making it counterproductive for the employer.

It might be a while before microchipping employees become the norm, but since the widespread shift to remote and hybrid working, more and more AI and technology-driven surveillance has been seeping into the workplace, from wellness trackers to remote employee monitoring software. A study by the UK's trade union body the TUC shows 74 percent of employees in the financial sector reporting some form of workplace surveillance.

Image credit: andriano_cz/depositphotos.com