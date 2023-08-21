Bodhi Linux 7.0 challenges Microsoft Windows 11

The long-awaited Bodhi Linux 7.0 release has finally arrived, and it should make big waves in the open-source community. Built on the solid foundation of Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), Bodhi 7.0 represents a significant evolution in the realm of Linux distributions. With a strong emphasis on improving user experience, performance, and maintaining its core values of minimalism and customization, this release aims to redefine what Linux can offer to its users.

In a world dominated by proprietary operating systems like Microsoft Windows, Bodhi Linux 7.0 emerges as a breath of fresh air, presenting itself as a compelling alternative. The release boasts an impressive array of enhancements and changes that cater to both newcomers and seasoned Linux enthusiasts.

One of the standout features is the introduction of the "s76" release, showcasing a more advanced Kernel for users who seek cutting-edge performance. What's more, Kernel updates are now the default setting, ensuring users are equipped with the latest advancements. The EFL and Terminology components have been updated to their e-git versions, reflecting the project's commitment to staying current with the latest technologies.

A notable development is the transformation of Moksha, the Bodhi Linux desktop environment. Moksha has shed its reliance on deprecated libraries, ensuring a more modern and secure experience. The upgraded BL7 login screen features a sleek greeter with a password reveal feature (Version 1.8.1) and is accompanied by a brand-new Plymouth theme, providing users with a visually appealing and secure entry point.

The visual transformation continues with the adoption of the Moksha Green default theme. This lively theme is complete with an animated background, refreshed splash screen, and meticulous fine-tuning, showcasing the project's dedication to aesthetics. Additionally, Bodhi Linux 7.0 has expanded its reach by offering the Quick Start Guide in multiple languages, welcoming collaboration from around the world.

Functionality is another focal point of this release. Thunar's archive plugin comes pre-installed, streamlining tasks related to archives and compression. The introduction of the Web-browser-manager simplifies the installation of popular web browsers, making it effortless for users to customize their online experience.

Moksha's enhancements extend to user convenience, with the Keybindings viewer providing easy access to essential shortcuts directly from the Menu. The iBar Module now supports application instances, enhancing organization, while the revamped Notification module offers comprehensive support for Notification actions, delivering more interactivity.

While many Linux distributions thrive on their vibrant and supportive communities, Bodhi Linux 7.0 takes this camaraderie to a new level. The release offers dedicated support networks, vibrant forums, and comprehensive documentation to ensure that users of all skill levels have the guidance they need.

Bodhi Linux 7.0 stands as a testament to the power of collaborative, community-driven development. The operating system emerges as a true alternative to proprietary solutions like Microsoft Windows. With its commitment to innovation, user experience, and community support, Bodhi 7.0 presents a compelling case for those seeking an open-source, customizable, and efficient operating system.

You can download Bodhi Linux 7.0 here now. The full release notes can be found here.

Photo Credit: nex999 / Shutterstock