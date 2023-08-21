GEEKOM Mini IT13: The world's first 13th gen Intel Core i9 mini PC

Today the tech world is being treated to new details about an upcoming computer from GEEKOM, one of the top providers of miniature PCs. The “Mini IT13,” as it is called, is a groundbreaking machine, as it is the first mini PC equipped with the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.

Whether you're a professional seeking a reliable workstation, a creative looking for exceptional graphics performance, or a gamer craving unmatched power, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 should deliver on all fronts.

At the heart of the GEEKOM Mini IT13 lies the powerful 13th Gen Intel Core processor (i9-13900H, i7-13700H, or i5-13500H). Boasting up to an impressive 14 cores, 20 threads, and a maximum turbo frequency of 5.40 GHz, this Mini PC is a force to be reckoned with.

The GEEKOM Mini IT13 can accommodate 8K displays and facilitates multi-screen connectivity through two USB4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports. With a diverse range of I/O ports, including six USB ports, two HDMI ports, and a 2.5G LAN port, connectivity to external devices is seamless.

What's a high-performance Mini PC without ample storage and memory? The Mini IT13 lets you upgrade effortlessly with its expandable storage options. With PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD storage of up to a staggering 2TB, lightning-fast performance and abundant storage space are at your fingertips.

Additionally, the Mini IT13 supports up to 1TB SATA SSD storage and up to 2TB SATA HDD storage, offering you the flexibility to tailor storage to your needs. With support for up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory, processing speeds are lightning-quick.

Noisy computers are a thing of the past with the GEEKOM Mini IT13. Its efficient cooling system promises whisper-quiet operation, making it the ideal companion for those who demand top-notch performance without the distraction of noise.

Does it have wireless connectivity? Of course! You can enjoy blazing-fast connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 capabilities. Whether you're working remotely or transferring data on the go, the Mini IT13 ensures uninterrupted connectivity.

The GEEKOM Mini IT13 will be officially unveiled on YouTube here on August 23. Hopefully the company will unveil pricing during the presentation.