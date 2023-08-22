Americans want data privacy and they worry about AI

A new survey of over 1,000 Americans reveals that people are deeply concerned about their personal data, believe their data is priceless, want a national privacy law, and are pessimistic about the rise of AI and personal data.

The study for PrivacyHawk, conducted by Propeller Research, shows 45 percent are very or extremely concerned about their personal data being exploited, breached, or exposed. Over 94 percent are generally concerned. Only 5.7 percent of the US population is not concerned at all about their personal data risk.

What's more over 92 percent of Americans want Congress to enable a national privacy law that gives them the right to know about their data, delete it, not let it be sold and stop data brokers. This is also consistent across gender and age. Even more, over 93 percent, of people want a privacy regulation to stop companies from selling their personal data.

"The people have spoken: They want privacy; they demand trusted institutions like banks protect their data; they universally want congress to pass a national privacy law; and they are concerned about how their personal data could be misused by artificial intelligence," says Aaron Mendes, CEO and co-founder of PrivacyHawk. "Our personal data is core to who we are, and it needs to be protected through a combination of taking personal action such as using tools like PrivacyHawk, federal regulations, and responsible business practices by trusted institutions and tech companies."

Of those surveyed, 54 percent say they would never sell their personal data for any price. Of those willing to sell their data, 62 percent value it at over $1,000, with 17.5 percent value their personal data at over $10,000. Interestingly nearly 90 percent would like to see the introduction of a privacy score -- like a credit score -- that gives them insights into their many personal data exposures.

There are also concerns around the growing use of AI. Nearly 72 percent are very concerned about the potential misuse of their personal data by AI systems in a dystopian future. Over 80 percent of people are unsure or not confident they'll have control over use of their personal data by AI technologies. Over 77 percent are concerned that AI could be used to deep fake their voice or face to commit fraud if it had access to their personal data.

In addition over 80 percent believe the growth of AI technologies has increased the likelihood that their personal data will be used by malicious actors, such as criminals or hacking groups. Nearly 70 percent are concerned about adversarial nations gaining access to their data for use in disinformation or other geopolitical efforts.

The full report is available from the PrivacyHawk site.

Image credit: Rawpixel / depositphotos

