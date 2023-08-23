Microsoft releases KB5029351 update for Windows 11, changing default app options, introducing optional update changes, improving search, and much more

Microsoft has released the latest batch of preview versions of its software updates, including the KB5029351 update for Windows 11 22H2. This is a non-security update, like all previews, but it includes a large number of bug fixes and an impressive number of a changes, additions and improvements.

The first highlight Microsoft draws attention to is a new hover behavior and options for Search, but there's much more to the KB5029351 update. There are numerous Group Policy changes, including the introduction of policy that can be used by administrators to enable optional updates.

The Search-related changes are quite significant, and Microsoft explains: "This update adds a new hover behavior to the search box gleam. When you hover over it, the search flyout box might appear. You can adjust this behavior by right-clicking the taskbar. Then choose Taskbar settings to change your search box experience".

Problems fixed by this update include issues with the Tab key and unexpected behavior by Narrator. There are further fixes and improvements, such as a stability boost, for Search.

The rest of the changelog for the KB5029351 update looks like this:

New! This update adds new functionality that affects app defaults. To learn more, see A principled approach to app pinning and app defaults in Windows.

This release adds a new policy called "Enable optional updates". Administrators can use it to configure the monthly, optional cumulative updates for commercial devices. You can also use this policy for the gradual Controlled Feature Rollouts (CFR). To learn more, see Enable and control optional updates for your organization. This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy Service. It will not wait for 30 seconds, which is the default wait time, for the network to be available. Because of this, policies are not correctly processed.

This update adds a new API for D3D12 Independent Devices. You can use it to create multiple D3D12 devices on the same adapter. To learn more, see D3D12 Independent Devices.

This update addresses an issue that affects a WS_EX_LAYERED window. The window might render with the wrong dimensions or at the wrong position. This occurs when you scale the display screen.

This update addresses an issue that affects print jobs that are sent to a virtual print queue. They fail without an error.

This update addresses an issue that causes high CPU use. This occurs when you enable the "fBlockNonDomain" policy.

This update addresses an issue that affects disk partitions. The system might stop working. This occurs after you delete a disk partition and add the space from the deleted partition to an existing BitLocker partition.

This update addresses an issue that causes Windows to fail. This occurs when you use BitLocker on a storage medium that has a large sector size.

This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop sessions. Sometimes you receive a wrong error message when you try to sign in to a session.

This update addresses an issue that affects Start menu icons. They are missing after you sign in for the first time.

This update addresses an issue that affects settings. They do not sync even if you turn on the toggle on the Windows Backup page in the Settings app.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resultant Set of Policy (RSOP). The Windows LAPS "BackupDirectory" policy setting was not being reported. This occurs when the setting is set to 1, which is "Back up to AAD".

The update addresses an issue that affects those who use Windows Update for Business. After you are asked to change your password at sign in, the change operation fails. Then you cannot sign in. The error code is 0xc000006d.

As this is a preview update, it is not delivered to users automatically. You'll need to manually check for optional updates in Windows Update, or download the KB5029351 update directly from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: bilalulker / depositphotos