Microsoft brings some of Windows 11 to Windows 10 users with the KB5029331 update

Windows 10 may be starting to get a little long in the tooth, but Microsoft -- like many, many users -- is not quite ready to abandon it yet.

And with the release of the KB5029331 update, the company is treating those who have chosen to stick with Windows 10 to one of the newest tools from Windows 11. We're talking, of course, about the new Windows Backup app -- and you can grab it right now.

While Windows Backup will be made available automatically to all Windows 10 users, for now it is only available to those seeking it out. This is because the KB5029331 update is currently an optional update due to the fact that it is a preview version of an upcoming update.

But if you don't want to wait for the wider release to gain access to Windows Backup app, as well as everything else the KB5029331 update has to offer, you can manually check for optional updates, or make use of the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Although the arrival of the new backup tool is fairly big news, Microsoft says simply:

This update adds the Windows Backup app to your device.

But the new app is not the only reason to install the KB5029331 update. Microsoft draws attention to the following highlights:

New! This update improves how Windows detects your location. This helps to give you better weather, news, and traffic information.

This update improves how Windows detects your location. This helps to give you better weather, news, and traffic information. New! This update expands the roll out of notification badging for Microsoft accounts on the Start menu. A Microsoft account is what connects Windows to your Microsoft apps. The account backs up all your data and helps you to manage your subscriptions. You can also add extra security steps to keep you from being locked out of your account. This feature gives you quick access to important account-related notifications.

This update expands the roll out of notification badging for Microsoft accounts on the Start menu. A Microsoft account is what connects Windows to your Microsoft apps. The account backs up all your data and helps you to manage your subscriptions. You can also add extra security steps to keep you from being locked out of your account. This feature gives you quick access to important account-related notifications. This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Israel.

This update addresses an issue that affects the display of the search box.

This update addresses an issue that affects settings. They do not sync even if you turn on the toggle on the Windows backup page in the Settings app.

The rest of the changelog looks like this: