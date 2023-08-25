Get 'The Kubernetes Bible' (worth $43.99) for FREE

With its broad adoption across various industries, Kubernetes is helping engineers with the orchestration and automation of container deployments on a large scale, making it the leading container orchestration system and the most popular choice for running containerized applications.

This Kubernetes book starts with an introduction to Kubernetes and containerization, covering the setup of your local development environment and the roles of the most important Kubernetes components.

Along with covering the core concepts necessary to make the most of your infrastructure, this book will also help you get acquainted with the fundamentals of Kubernetes.

As you advance, you'll learn how to manage Kubernetes clusters on cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and develop and deploy real-world applications in Kubernetes using practical examples. Additionally, you'll get to grips with managing microservices along with best practices.

By the end of this book, you'll be equipped with advanced knowledge of advanced Kubernetes topics, such as scheduling of Pods and managing incoming traffic to the cluster, and be ready to work with Kubernetes on cloud platforms.

The Kubernetes Bible, from Packt, usually retails for $43.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on September 6, so act fast.