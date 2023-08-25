These horrendous Windows bootlegs have to be seen to be believed

No Comments

In some countries, it can be hard to get hold of genuine versions of Microsoft Windows. Even if you live somewhere that does sell them, you might not want to pay Microsoft for its operating system.

If you hunt around on the internet, you can find plenty of pirate copies of Windows, but you'll also find some truly horrible bootlegs.

SEE ALSO: MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

YouTube channel Come on Windows has downloaded and installed a selection of these bootlegs for your viewing pleasure, and they are unbelievably bad.

It's not just that many of the Windows design elements are broken in the heavily modified bootlegs, but in some cases, the weirdly included additions don't work properly, if at all.

Some of the bootlegs also come with bundled programs, bumping up the size of the installation (although you can choose not to install these, if you can identify which button(s) to click).

Whatever complaints you might have about Microsoft's many Windows design inconsistencies, these bootlegs take bad design choices to a whole new level.

Watch the video showing the bootlegs being installed, and share your thoughts on them in the comments below.

Which is your 'favorite?' For us it has to be the utter delight that is Windows XP El Shaarawy V4.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Driving a people-first approach to digital adoption  

These horrendous Windows bootlegs have to be seen to be believed

Mitigating the three types of non-malicious insider risk

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

New mobile operating system focuses on security and privacy

Best Windows apps this week

A holistic approach to closing the container security gap [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Windows Utopia is the ideal Microsoft operating system

73 Comments

FOX News Digital blazes ahead, leaving NY Times and CNN in its dust!

40 Comments

Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update

21 Comments

Zorin OS 16.3 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11 immediately

16 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

16 Comments

A recent Windows 11 update is breaking the Start menu -- but Microsoft is shifting the blame

16 Comments

The latest beta version of Intel graphics drivers collect telemetry by default, including web visits

15 Comments

Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's new backup tool to Windows 10

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.