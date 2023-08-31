Half of European enterprises have no formal BYOD policy

The shift to remote and hybrid working has led to many more people using their personal devices for work purposes.

Yet a new survey, from Apple device management specialist Jamf, reveals that 49 percent of enterprises across Europe currently have no formal Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) policy in place, meaning they have no visibility into or control over if and how employees are connecting personal devices to corporate resources.

Michael Covington, VP of portfolio strategy at Jamf, says:

While it is easy to get swept up in the positives surrounding 'anywhere work' programs that empower employees to work remotely on their own schedule, from any location and from any device, organizations need to examine the associated risks and decide how to manage them. Giving employees the power of choice to use their own devices for work can save the organization money, but the real benefit is a seamless end user experience that eliminates the need for multiple devices and introduces streamlined productivity workflows. It's important to have a clearly documented BYOD policy in place to take advantage of these benefits, but the good news is that the technologies are now available to effectively manage risk in these environments.

The survey of over 100 organizations also finds that 43 percent of respondents feel they are up against more compliance-based security concerns this year compared to last. 53 percent of organizations are either already actively cutting IT/Security costs or are currently looking into it.

In addition, more than two-thirds (67 percent) are using between one and five vendors for management and security across all device types. 57 percent have separate teams that are responsible for managing devices and for securing them.

A changing threat landscape is a factor too, with 41 percent of respondents concerned about the growing number of vulnerabilities in Apple operating systems and the volume of patches that must be applied across both devices and applications.

