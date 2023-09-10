Kodi 21 'Omega' hits a big development milestone -- download it now

No Comments

Kodi 21 -- codenamed 'Omega' -- is the next version of the hugely popular home theater software. The Kodi Foundation released the second alpha version of the program three months ago, with new features, fixes, and cleanups.

Today, a brand new build arrives, which will be more appealing to those users seeking greater stability from the software.

SEE ALSO: Kodi 20.2 'Nexus' is available now -- here's what's new and why you should install it

Kodi 21 'Omega' Alpha 3 is available for download now. The team has yet to publish the list of changes, but it does say:

The Alpha 3 pre-release build has become available because we think it is ready for wider testing and usage. It also means we are getting closer to a stable release of v21.

You can get Alpha 3 from here. Select your platform of choice, and grab the new build from the Prerelease section.

We will update this post with the list of changes once it becomes available.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Kodi 21 'Omega' hits a big development milestone -- download it now

Creating trusted third-party ecosystems with a shared duty to security compliance

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

Add the Sabrent Rocket 2230 NVMe 2TB SSD to your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Surface Pro at an unbelievable price

iRocks releases K74M mechanical keyboard

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

Best Windows apps this week

Most Commented Stories

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

82 Comments

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

78 Comments

FOX News Digital blazes ahead, leaving NY Times and CNN in its dust!

43 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

30 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

17 Comments

Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's new backup tool to Windows 10

10 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.