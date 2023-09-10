Kodi 21 'Omega' hits a big development milestone -- download it now

Kodi 21 -- codenamed 'Omega' -- is the next version of the hugely popular home theater software. The Kodi Foundation released the second alpha version of the program three months ago, with new features, fixes, and cleanups.

Today, a brand new build arrives, which will be more appealing to those users seeking greater stability from the software.

SEE ALSO: Kodi 20.2 'Nexus' is available now -- here's what's new and why you should install it

Kodi 21 'Omega' Alpha 3 is available for download now. The team has yet to publish the list of changes, but it does say:

The Alpha 3 pre-release build has become available because we think it is ready for wider testing and usage. It also means we are getting closer to a stable release of v21.

You can get Alpha 3 from here. Select your platform of choice, and grab the new build from the Prerelease section.

We will update this post with the list of changes once it becomes available.