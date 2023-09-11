Logitech Reach camera is revolutionary solution for non-digital content sharing

Today, Logitech announces its latest product, the Logitech Reach. What is it? Well, it's an articulating camera designed to aid users in presenting non-digital content during in-person presentations, classes, conference calls, and streaming sessions.

Logitech claims its research found issues with how people share non-digital content. The company believes users either settle with what their current equipment offers, juggle multiple devices, or delve into complicated production processes. The Logitech Reach aims to address these alleged challenges, allowing users to manipulate the camera in various directions while sharing content.

The camera's main features include 1080p / 60fps video quality, similar to the older Logitech Streamcam, with added glass optics and 4.3x lossless zoom with autofocus, drawing attention to even the minutest of details. It also boasts the ability for users to move the camera horizontally and vertically. Additionally, Logitech emphasizes a plug-and-play setup via USB and compatibility with most PCs and streaming platforms.

In a bid to boost its market introduction, Logitech is partnering with the Indiegogo Enterprise platform. They hope that by offering early access and a discount, they can get users to try out the Reach and provide feedback. If you're curious about this latest offering from Logitech, you can sign up for notifications on its release and a potential limited-time deal at the official site here.