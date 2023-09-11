Logitech Reach camera is revolutionary solution for non-digital content sharing

No Comments

Today, Logitech announces its latest product, the Logitech Reach. What is it? Well, it's an articulating camera designed to aid users in presenting non-digital content during in-person presentations, classes, conference calls, and streaming sessions.

Logitech claims its research found issues with how people share non-digital content. The company believes users either settle with what their current equipment offers, juggle multiple devices, or delve into complicated production processes. The Logitech Reach aims to address these alleged challenges, allowing users to manipulate the camera in various directions while sharing content.

The camera's main features include 1080p / 60fps video quality, similar to the older Logitech Streamcam, with added glass optics and 4.3x lossless zoom with autofocus, drawing attention to even the minutest of details. It also boasts the ability for users to move the camera horizontally and vertically. Additionally, Logitech emphasizes a plug-and-play setup via USB and compatibility with most PCs and streaming platforms.

In a bid to boost its market introduction, Logitech is partnering with the Indiegogo Enterprise platform. They hope that by offering early access and a discount, they can get users to try out the Reach and provide feedback. If you're curious about this latest offering from Logitech, you can sign up for notifications on its release and a potential limited-time deal at the official site here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How machine learning safeguards organizations from modern cyber threats

Generative AI washing: Avoid jumping the gun by laying the groundwork for successful adoption

De-risk your business through regulatory resilience

Logitech Reach camera is revolutionary solution for non-digital content sharing

Over half of Brits are okay with government breaking cybersecurity law

Why enterprises must modernize their apps [Q&A]

Soon you will be able to use WhatsApp to chat with people on other platforms

Most Commented Stories

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

82 Comments

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

78 Comments

FOX News Digital blazes ahead, leaving NY Times and CNN in its dust!

43 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

30 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

17 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

11 Comments

Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's new backup tool to Windows 10

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.