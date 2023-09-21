Microsoft unveils four new Surface devices

Today, at its hardware event, Microsoft took the wraps off four brand-new Surface devices aimed at end users and IT professionals.

According to Nancie Gaskill, General Manager, Surface, these new products "have been redesigned to reflect our longstanding commitment to integrating the voice of commercial customers" while also "supporting the needs of IT professionals to deploy, manage and support these devices at scale." These are the four new devices that were announced:

Surface Laptop Studio 2

Surface Laptop Studio 2 has been designed to meet the needs of professionals across sectors. The laptop’s design allows it to transition smoothly from a touchscreen laptop to a display screen and then to a portable canvas, making it ideal for engineers, designers, and developers.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 boasts over double the power of its predecessor, thanks to its 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GPU options. The device is designed to accelerate professional and creative workflows and comes with additional USB-A port and microSD card slot. It also features an AI-enhanced full HD Studio Camera, catering to the needs of hybrid workplaces.

Surface Laptop Go 3

This lightweight, Secured-core PC has been designed to boost productivity and security for teams. It comes with a full-size keyboard, Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio, dual Studio Mics, and a touchscreen display. The laptop, which is powered by an Intel Core processor, delivers an 88 percent performance boost compared to its predecessor, and has options for up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 also offers up to 15 hours of battery life and fast charging. When paired with Windows 365 Cloud PC, users can securely stream their personalized Windows experience, including apps, content, and settings from the Microsoft Cloud. The Windows 365 Switch feature allows users to seamlessly transition between their local PC and their Cloud PC.

The laptop features a sleek, cool metal finish, is designed for durability and daily use, with more components that are replaceable.

Surface Go 4

Microsoft has revamped its Surface Go 4, tailoring it to the needs of customers in sectors such as healthcare and retail. Microsoft says its versatility is crucial in "addressing frontline mission-critical challenges".

The Secured-core PC boasts up to 4.5 times the performance of the original Surface Go, along with a 12.5-hour battery life, in an ultra-portable 2-in-1 design compatible with touch, pen, or keyboard. It is one of the few Windows 11 PCs eligible for Microsoft 365 for Frontline.

Surface Hub 3

Finally, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Hub 3, an AI-equipped device designed to adapt to modern work environments and support team collaboration. The device boasts a sleek design with a thin edge and bezel, dual-pen active inking, and a 20-point multi-touch feature with built-in palm rejection. The 50" model offers innovative features such as Portrait, Smart Rotation, and Smart AV, while the larger 85" model is designed to display remote teams and content in high resolution, even in large rooms.

The Surface Hub 3 also integrates Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows, showcasing the people and content crucial to your meetings in an optimized and customizable view.

