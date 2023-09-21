VIZIO kicks off Football Season with affordable Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV

Just in time for the 2023-2024 football season, VIZIO has launched a new television. Say hello to the Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV, a high-end yet incredibly affordable television that is set to redefine the way we watch and play. And guess what? It's available today in 65" (M65Q6-L4) and 75" (M75Q6-L4) sizes.

When it comes to picture quality, the Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV is nothing short of breathtaking. We're talking over 1 billion shades thanks to Quantum Color, brighter brights, wider viewing angles, and crisper contrasts. Whether you're cheering for your favorite team or in the middle of a heated game of Madden, the Quantum's visual brilliance will make every moment pop.

This TV isn't just a pretty face; it's loaded with top-tier features. The enhanced Dolby Vision Bright+ and a full-array LED backlight provide dynamic visuals, while VIZIO's new Home Screen and voice remote make navigation a breeze. The sleek 3-side ThinFrame design ensures that the Quantum will seamlessly blend into any decor.

A TV this good doesn't just cater to movie buffs and sports fans. Gamers will revel in the Quantum's premium features like a native 4K rate of 60FPS Variable Refresh Rate, up to 120FPS at 1080p, and latency under 7ms. Top it off with AMD FreeSync Premium Certification and Auto Game Mode, and you've got a TV that's built to win.

The immersive audio features such as Dolby Audio DTS:X and Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos and DTS-X pass-throughs, enhanced bass, and higher outputs are an audiophile's dream come true. And with WiFi 6 support, Airplay 2.0, and Chromecast built-in, this TV plays well with others, be it Apple Home, Google Home, or Alexa.

VIZIO hasn't just upped its hardware game. The software side has seen significant overhauls, too. The new intuitive Home Screen provides customized user experiences, making for even more comfortable navigation and content discovery.

To celebrate its release, VIZIO has rolled out a Football Kickoff collection featuring home screen shortcuts to popular sports streaming apps and hundreds of free football-themed programming hours on WatchFree+. And keep an eye out for the ESPN App, which offers access to more than 27,000 live sports events, replays, and original shows through ESPN+.

VIZIO's Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV is an impressive package that offers top-notch performance without breaking the bank. With the football season upon us, there has never been a better time to upgrade your entertainment center. In a market flooded with overpriced options, the Quantum stands out as a high-quality, affordable choice for sports enthusiasts, movie lovers, and gamers alike.

The 65" model of VIZIO’s new television can be had from Walmart here for only $498, while the 75" version can be purchased here for just $698.

