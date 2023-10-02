Linux Mint 21.2 Cinnamon (Edge) Edition now available for modern computers

No Comments

Hey folks, we’ve got some cool news from the Linux Mint camp. They’ve just dropped a Cinnamon (Edge) Edition variant of Linux Mint 21.2. Now, this isn’t your regular update; it’s tailor-made for those of us with the shiny, new hardware that doesn’t quite jive with the older 5.15 LTS kernel in the usual Linux Mint 21.x versions. Instead, this “Edge” edition is rocking the newer 6.2 kernel. Oh, and guess what’s making a comeback? Support for Secureboot!

If you’ve been hitting a wall trying to boot or install Linux Mint because your hardware is fresh off the shelf, this “Edge” ISO image could be your ticket out of tech purgatory. Every now and then, Linux Mint throws us a bone with an “edge” ISO image on top of its regular ones for the latest release. This special image is loaded with newer bits to play nice with the latest hardware gadgets and gizmos out there.

Now, before you dive in, there’s a little heads up -- the Linux Mint 21.2 Cinnamon (Edge) Edition ISO image may not be as stable as the regular ISOs and might not play well with some proprietary drivers. It’s a good idea to hop onto this version only if the usual ISOs are giving you a hard time. You can download this special ISO here now.

Image credityacobchuk1/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Linux Mint 21.2 Cinnamon (Edge) Edition now available for modern computers

Most AI detectors can't tell if a phishing email was written by a bot

Lenovo launches a trio of IdeaPad Chromebook Plus laptops

Collaboration tools open up businesses to added digital risk

The impact of evolving AI in cybercrime [Q&A]

Why every company should include threat intelligence in their cybersecurity strategy  

Apple blames iPhone 15 overheating on 'a few conditions' including iOS 17 bug

Most Commented Stories

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

85 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

34 Comments

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

20 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

19 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

16 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

How to remove Microsoft's new Copilot AI from Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.