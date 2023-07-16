You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

No Comments

Windows 11, the latest offering from Microsoft, fails to impress when compared to the exciting release of Linux Mint. Codenamed "Victoria," Linux Mint 21.2 is a long-term support release that guarantees extended support until 2027, ensuring its users stability and reliability. This version boasts a range of updated software, refinements, and new features that make it a far superior choice for desktop users.

Based on Ubuntu 22.04 and utilizing kernel 5.15, Linux Mint 21.2 offers three desktop environments to choose from: Cinnamon (5.8), MATE (1.26), and Xfce (4.18). The improvements in Linux Mint 21.2 are plentiful, addressing issues such as touchpad drivers, Wine installation enhancements, sound and microphone problems, and more.

MATE

Unlike the lackluster Windows 11, Linux Mint 21.2 shines as an impressive release, delivering exciting new features and enhancements across all editions. Whether you prefer the sleekness of Cinnamon, the classic feel of MATE, or the lightweight nature of Xfce, Linux Mint offers a tailored experience for every user.

Xfce

If you're a Linux enthusiast or someone looking to explore the world of open source operating systems for the first time, Linux Mint 21.2 is definitely worth a try. Please download an ISO using the below links. Before you install the operating system, be sure to read the corresponding release notes.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

XPG unveils low-profile LANCER BLADE DDR5 memory for gamers and enthusiasts

What a steal! How retailers can protect customer data from cybercriminals

Microsoft rolls out updated dark mode toting Paint app to more Windows 11 users

3 ways to adopt composable architecture that every technical leader should know

Microsoft is working on a new reinstall feature to let you fix Windows 11 without losing files, apps or settings

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 'Libretto' achieves release candidate status

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 2.9.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

123 Comments

Why you might not want to sign up for Threads

15 Comments

Microsoft updates Windows 11 system requirements and CPU support list

14 Comments

ChatGPT can generate Windows product keys that allow free upgrades to Windows 11 Pro

13 Comments

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 to the curb and switch to Linux Lite 6.6 RC1 today!

13 Comments

Microsoft is working on a new reinstall feature to let you fix Windows 11 without losing files, apps or settings

12 Comments

Kodi 21 'Omega' hits a huge development milestone and is available to download now [Updated]

11 Comments

Forget Windows Copilot, what you really want is the new AI-powered Clippy

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.