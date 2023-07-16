You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

Windows 11, the latest offering from Microsoft, fails to impress when compared to the exciting release of Linux Mint. Codenamed "Victoria," Linux Mint 21.2 is a long-term support release that guarantees extended support until 2027, ensuring its users stability and reliability. This version boasts a range of updated software, refinements, and new features that make it a far superior choice for desktop users.

Based on Ubuntu 22.04 and utilizing kernel 5.15, Linux Mint 21.2 offers three desktop environments to choose from: Cinnamon (5.8), MATE (1.26), and Xfce (4.18). The improvements in Linux Mint 21.2 are plentiful, addressing issues such as touchpad drivers, Wine installation enhancements, sound and microphone problems, and more.

MATE

Unlike the lackluster Windows 11, Linux Mint 21.2 shines as an impressive release, delivering exciting new features and enhancements across all editions. Whether you prefer the sleekness of Cinnamon, the classic feel of MATE, or the lightweight nature of Xfce, Linux Mint offers a tailored experience for every user.

Xfce

If you're a Linux enthusiast or someone looking to explore the world of open source operating systems for the first time, Linux Mint 21.2 is definitely worth a try. Please download an ISO using the below links. Before you install the operating system, be sure to read the corresponding release notes.