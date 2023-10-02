MINISFORUM launches BD770i mini-ITX motherboard with integrated AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor

Today, MINISFORUM launches a new mini-ITX motherboard with an integrated (and non-replaceable) AMD processor that is sure to delight fans of small computers. Called “BD770i,” the board is powered by the Ryzen 7 7745HX CPU, known for its power efficiency and quiet operation. The BD770i also features two PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots for fast data access and storage.

One of the key features of the BD770i is its advanced cooling system. This system ensures that both the processor and the dual PCIe 5.0 SSDs stay cool, providing consistent performance whether you're gaming, creating content, or enjoying a home theater experience.

Designed in the standard ITX form, the BD770i comes with a wide range of interfaces, making it a flexible foundation for your projects. The onboard AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX CPU not only offers strong desktop-level performance but does so with less power usage and quieter operation.

Here are the full specifications of the BD770i:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX, 8 Cores/16 Threads (32M Cache, up to 5.1 GHz)

Graphics: AMD Radeon 610M

Memory: DDR5 Dual channel (2 SODIMM Slots, up to 5200 MT/s, Max 64GB)

Storage: 2×M.2 2280 PCIe5.0 SSD Slots

Expansion Slot: PCIe 5.0 X16 connector ×1

Wireless Connectivity: M.2 2230 Key E Slot

Video Output: HDMI2.0 ×1; DisplayPort1.4 ×1; USB-C ×1

Audio Output: HDMI2.0 ×1; DisplayPort1.4 ×1; USB-C ×1; Line Out ×1

Ethernet: RJ45 2.5G Ethernet Port×1

USB Ports: USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C Port ×1(Alt DP); USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A Port ×2; USB2.0 Type-A Port ×2

I/O Ports: 4-pin CPU Fan header ×1; 4-pin System Fan header ×2; 4-pin SSD Fan header ×1; USB 3.2 Gen 1 header ×1; Front Panel Audio header ×1; System Panel header ×1

Form Factor: Mini-ITX Form Factor(170x170x1.6mm)

With the AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX at its core, BD770i is designed to handle demanding tasks quietly and efficiently. Whether you're planning a compact gaming setup, a creative workspace, or a snug home theater system, the BD770i provides a good base for your computing projects.

You can buy the BD770i here now for $399, but remember, it is not a functional computer on its own. You will need to add RAM, an SSD, a power supply, and a case.