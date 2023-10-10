Microsoft has exciting new Windows 11 wallpaper available to download now

No Comments

Although it’s easy enough to find new wallpaper for Windows, many users prefer to stick with the default images supplied by Microsoft.

The software giant includes a choice of wallpapers with the OS, so if you don’t like the default ones, you can pick any of the available variations. Today, Microsoft adds two new images to its collection which you can download right now.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22635.2419 (KB5031463) and changes how future features get delivered

To celebrate the 9th anniversary of the Windows Insider Program this month -- yes, it really has been NINE years -- Microsoft is releasing two new special desktop backgrounds.

Although it says you can download and use these with Insider Preview builds, you don’t have to be a Windows Insider to grab the images – they are free for everyone.

You can download the light theme version here or the dark theme version here.

