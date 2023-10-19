Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

1 Comment
Netflix logo and remote control

As Netflix revealed its quarterly earnings, the company also announced a couple of subscription price hikes for its customers in the US, UK and France. The price increases come despite Netflix's recent password-sharing crackdown which it says has resulted in millions of new revenue-bringing subscribers.

Both the Premium plan and the Basic plans will increase in price, but the Standard and ad-supported plans will remain as they are. Although Netflix's Basic plan is no longer available to new customers, users who have been grandfathered on this tier face the largest price jump.

See also:

For anyone who has managed to stick with a Basic subscription, the price jump of 20 percent is small in financial terms -- just $2 per month. But in relative terms increasing the price by a fifth from $10 to $12 per month is significant. For subscribers on the Premium plan, the increase sees monthly charges changing from $20 to $23.

There are similar price increases in the UK and France, but there will be greater impact in the US due to the larger customer base.

Announcing the subscription fee changes, Netflix says:

While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same -- a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more. Starting today, we're adjusting prices in the US, UK and France. In the US, our ads ($6.99) and our Standard plans ($15.49) will stay the same, while Basic will now be $11.99 and Premium $22.99. For the UK and France, our pricing for Ads/Basic/Standard/Premium are UK £4.99/£7.99/£10.99/£17.99 and 5.99€/10.99€/ 13.49€/19.99€, respectively (like the US, our Ads and Standard plans in UK and France are unchanged).

But Netflix is keen to push the idea that even after price increases, it is still an affordable streaming service that offers great value for money. The company says: "Our starting price is extremely competitive with other streamers and at $6.99 per month in the US, for example, it's much less than the average price of a single movie ticket".

Image credit: rafapress / depositphotos

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google has a quintet of improvements to supercharge Chrome's address bar

WhatsApp will let you sign into two accounts at once... but there's a catch

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

SanDisk launches new storage solutions including 1.5TB microSD card

Microsoft releases experimental Windows 11 Build 25977

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 23570 with multi-monitor support for Copilot AI

Kodi 21 'Omega' reaches an important developer milestone -- download it now

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

19 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

16 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

13 Comments

How to remove Microsoft's new Copilot AI from Windows 11

13 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.