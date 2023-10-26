Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple News+ all get massive price increases

No Comments
Apple logo and 100 dollar bills

Following the lead of Netflix, Apple is set to increase its subscription prices. Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple News+ are all affected, with existing subscribers having 30 days before the price jump; new subscribers will have to pay the higher price immediately.

The increases are significant, with Apple TV+ subscriptions going up by a colossal 43 percent per month. Apple One also jumps in price across the three tiers -- Individual, Family and Premier. The new pricing will apply in the US as well as "select international markets".

See also:

While many subscribers will begrudgingly shoulder the increased costs, the move is likely to lose Apple a proportion of customers. Justifying the higher pricing, the company said that it is "focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services".

The new pricing structure sees Apple TV+ increase from $6.99 to $9.99 per month (up 42.9 percent), Apple Arcade from $4.99 to $6.99 per month (up 40 percent), and Apple News+ from $9.99 to $12.99 per month (up 30 percent).

The annual price for Apple TV+ increases from $69 to $99 per year (up 43.4 percent). Apple One tiers also increase as follows:

  • Individual jumps from $16.95 to $19.95 per month (up 17.7 percent)
  • Family jumps from $22.95 to $25.95 per month (up 13 percent)
  • Premier jumps from $32.95 to $37.95 per month (up 15 percent)

News of the price increases was first reported by MacRumors, and later confirmed by Apple.

Image credit: Nicolas_Raido / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Greedy apps collect more information than they should

Get 'Python Machine Learning' (worth $24) for FREE

Malwarebytes launches ID theft protection for consumers

Best Windows apps this week

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

Like Microsoft, Google wants your help to fix AI and make it more secure

Why lack of training can put cybersecurity at risk [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.