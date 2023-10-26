Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple News+ all get massive price increases

Following the lead of Netflix, Apple is set to increase its subscription prices. Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple News+ are all affected, with existing subscribers having 30 days before the price jump; new subscribers will have to pay the higher price immediately.

The increases are significant, with Apple TV+ subscriptions going up by a colossal 43 percent per month. Apple One also jumps in price across the three tiers -- Individual, Family and Premier. The new pricing will apply in the US as well as "select international markets".

While many subscribers will begrudgingly shoulder the increased costs, the move is likely to lose Apple a proportion of customers. Justifying the higher pricing, the company said that it is "focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services".

The new pricing structure sees Apple TV+ increase from $6.99 to $9.99 per month (up 42.9 percent), Apple Arcade from $4.99 to $6.99 per month (up 40 percent), and Apple News+ from $9.99 to $12.99 per month (up 30 percent).

The annual price for Apple TV+ increases from $69 to $99 per year (up 43.4 percent). Apple One tiers also increase as follows:

Individual jumps from $16.95 to $19.95 per month (up 17.7 percent)

Family jumps from $22.95 to $25.95 per month (up 13 percent)

Premier jumps from $32.95 to $37.95 per month (up 15 percent)

News of the price increases was first reported by MacRumors, and later confirmed by Apple.

Image credit: Nicolas_Raido / depositphotos