Linksys launches Velop Pro 7 mesh Wi-Fi system for streaming and gaming

Today, Linksys launches its first Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System. Called "Velop Pro 7," it's all about making your home internet experience a breeze. Whether you're streaming movies, working from home, or gaming, this system has got you covered. And guess what? Setting it up is a piece of cake -- it takes less than 10 minutes!

Nowadays, every house has at least ten gadgets like phones, tablets, or smart TVs all connected to the internet. And with things like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) becoming more common, having a strong internet connection is key. The Velop Pro 7 is Linksys’ newest and best system that helps you make the most out of these cool new technologies without any hassle.

One of the best parts? Linksys has made setting up the Velop Pro 7 super quick and easy. They've cut down the setup time by 66 percent percent, so you can have your whole house covered in less time than it takes to fold a load of laundry. It's all about getting you connected without any headaches.

When it comes to looks, the Velop Pro 7 isn’t your typical clunky router. It sports a sleek “Droplet” design from the Linksys Designer Series, blending modern style with top-notch performance. So, it's not just a powerhouse of internet speed but also a neat-looking gadget. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 620 platform.

For those who care about the planet, you’ll be happy to know that the packaging of Velop Pro 7 is recyclable and made from 65 percent recycled material. This shows Linksys’ effort to be more green while bringing you the latest tech.

“With AR and VR becoming the new normal in solutions across home security, work and entertainment, Linksys Velop Pro 7, our most advanced mesh system yet, opens the door to harness next generation technology without compromise,” says Jeevan Patil, vice-president of experience at Linksys.

Ganesh Swaminathan, VP and GM of Wireless Infrastructure and Networking at Qualcomm explains, “We are excited to collaborate with Linksys to bring this game changing technology to consumers with the Velop Pro 7 powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 620 platform. Delivering next-gen WiFi 7 features today, it is an ideal solution for home mesh systems where the growing ecosystem of mobile, compute and XR devices built on the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 will benefit from elevated WiFi 7 wireless experiences.”

Now, let’s talk about buying one. The Velop Pro 7 comes with a solid three-year warranty and is up for grabs on Amazon. The price starts at $399.99 (here) for a 1-node pack (good for up to 3 rooms), $749.99 (here) for a 2-node pack (covers up to 6 rooms), and $999.99 (here) for a 3-node pack (for up to 9 rooms).

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.