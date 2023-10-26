Linksys launches Velop Pro 7 mesh Wi-Fi system for streaming and gaming

No Comments

Today, Linksys launches its first Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System. Called "Velop Pro 7," it's all about making your home internet experience a breeze. Whether you're streaming movies, working from home, or gaming, this system has got you covered. And guess what? Setting it up is a piece of cake -- it takes less than 10 minutes!

Nowadays, every house has at least ten gadgets like phones, tablets, or smart TVs all connected to the internet. And with things like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) becoming more common, having a strong internet connection is key. The Velop Pro 7 is Linksys’ newest and best system that helps you make the most out of these cool new technologies without any hassle.

One of the best parts? Linksys has made setting up the Velop Pro 7 super quick and easy. They've cut down the setup time by 66 percent percent, so you can have your whole house covered in less time than it takes to fold a load of laundry. It's all about getting you connected without any headaches.

When it comes to looks, the Velop Pro 7 isn’t your typical clunky router. It sports a sleek “Droplet” design from the Linksys Designer Series, blending modern style with top-notch performance. So, it's not just a powerhouse of internet speed but also a neat-looking gadget. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 620 platform.

For those who care about the planet, you’ll be happy to know that the packaging of Velop Pro 7 is recyclable and made from 65 percent recycled material. This shows Linksys’ effort to be more green while bringing you the latest tech.

“With AR and VR becoming the new normal in solutions across home security, work and entertainment, Linksys Velop Pro 7, our most advanced mesh system yet, opens the door to harness next generation technology without compromise,” says Jeevan Patil, vice-president of experience at Linksys.

Ganesh Swaminathan, VP and GM of Wireless Infrastructure and Networking at Qualcomm explains, “We are excited to collaborate with Linksys to bring this game changing technology to consumers with the Velop Pro 7 powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 620 platform. Delivering next-gen WiFi 7 features today, it is an ideal solution for home mesh systems where the growing ecosystem of mobile, compute and XR devices built on the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 will benefit from elevated WiFi 7 wireless experiences.”

Now, let’s talk about buying one. The Velop Pro 7 comes with a solid three-year warranty and is up for grabs on Amazon. The price starts at $399.99 (here) for a 1-node pack (good for up to 3 rooms), $749.99 (here) for a 2-node pack (covers up to 6 rooms), and $999.99 (here) for a 3-node pack (for up to 9 rooms).

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Greedy apps collect more information than they should

Get 'Python Machine Learning' (worth $24) for FREE

Malwarebytes launches ID theft protection for consumers

Best Windows apps this week

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

Like Microsoft, Google wants your help to fix AI and make it more secure

Why lack of training can put cybersecurity at risk [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.