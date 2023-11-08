Google is using AI in Waze to deliver crash history alerts about dangerous roads

No Comments
Waze crash history alerts

With so much focus on Google Maps as a navigation tool, it is easy to forget that Google also owns Waze and that this app is often home to far more exciting and useful features.

Demonstrating this, Google has just announced a new feature for Waze that is partly AI-powered, partly community driven; Crash History Alerts. This road safety feature is very much what it sounds like -- a warning system that lets users know about potentially dangerous, crash-prone roads based on historical data.

See also:

The feature is in the process of rolling out to all Waze users, with Google touting it as a way of helping to reduce road deaths by providing drivers with helpful information. The idea is a simple one, and it builds on the existing features of Waze that generate warnings based on user-submitted information.

The company says of crash history alerts:

Thanks to AI and reports from the Waze community, crash history alerts combine historical crash data and key information about your route - such as its typical traffic levels, whether it’s a highway or local road, elevation, and more. If your route includes a crash-prone road, we'll show you an alert before you reach that section of your journey.

If you're concerned that this means you'll be bombarded with an endless stream of warnings, Google adds: "To minimize distractions, we limit the number of alerts drivers see, and don't show them on roads they regularly navigate".

More information about the feature is available here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Five tips to inform your AI and data science strategy and maximize your investments

Enterprises struggle with a changing security and compliance landscape

Who's responsible for securing the software supply chain?

Get 'Digital Marketing All-In-One For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

How the .ai domain is benefiting cybercriminals (and a small Caribbean island)

Google is using AI in Waze to deliver crash history alerts about dangerous roads

The rise of mobile app overlay attacks and how to defend against them [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

30 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

17 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.