Get 'Causal Artificial Intelligence' (worth $21) for FREE

In Causal Artificial Intelligence: The Next Step in Effective, Efficient, and Practical AI, a team of dedicated tech executives delivers a business-focused approach based on a deep and engaging exploration of the models and data used in causal AI.

The book’s discussions include both accessible and understandable technical detail and business context and concepts that frame causal AI in familiar business settings.

Useful for both data scientists and business-side professionals, the book offers:

  • Clear and compelling descriptions of the concept of causality and how it can benefit your organization
  • Detailed use cases and examples that vividly demonstrate the value of causality for solving business problems
  • Useful strategies for deciding when to use correlation-based approaches and when to use causal inference

An enlightening and easy-to-understand treatment of an essential business topic, Causal Artificial Intelligence is a must-read for data scientists, subject matter experts, and business leaders seeking to familiarize themselves with a rapidly growing area of AI application and research.

Causal Artificial Intelligence, from Wiley, usually retails for $21but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 23, so act fast.

