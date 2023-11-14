Samsung launches T5 EVO USB-C SSD

Samsung has launched the T5 EVO, a new addition to its acclaimed line of portable Solid State Drives (SSDs). This latest offering stands out in the market with its impressive capacity of up to 8 terabytes (TB).

With USB 3.2 Gen 1 compatibility, the T5 EVO boasts data transfer speeds up to 3.8 times faster than external HDDs, facilitating the swift transfer of large files. However, its 460MB/s read and write speeds are rather slow compared to many other portable SSDs on the market (such as this one).

In terms of design, the T5 EVO deviates from the usual business card style, sporting a sleek, slender rectangular body. It is remarkably compact and lightweight, making it highly portable. The device's aesthetic appeal is enhanced with its black color and titan gray ring, suitable for various setups and host devices. It also features a metal ring for easy attachment to bags or luggage, and its metal body with a rubberized surface provides added protection against drops.

Safety and compatibility are also key features of the T5 EVO. It incorporates Samsung's Dynamic Thermal Guard technology for optimal operating temperatures and supports AES 256-bit hardware data encryption for secure data storage. The device is compatible with various operating systems, including macOS and Windows, and a wide range of devices like smartphones, PCs, tablets, and gaming consoles. Samsung Magician software further enhances the T5 EVO's functionality with various drive management tools.

The T5 EVO is available for purchase from Amazon here now. The pricing is fairly competitive, with the 2TB model priced at $189.99, the 4TB at $349.99, and the 8TB model at $649.99. Each purchase includes a USB Type-C-to-C cable and a three-year limited warranty.

