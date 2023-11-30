Get 'AI & Data Literacy' (worth $14.99) for FREE

AI is undoubtedly a game-changing tool with immense potential to improve human life.

This book aims to empower you as a Citizen of Data Science, covering the privacy, ethics, and theoretical concepts you’ll need to exploit to thrive amid the current and future developments in the AI landscape. The book explores AI's inner workings, user intent, and the critical role of the AI utility function while also briefly touching on statistics and prediction to build decision models that leverage AI and data for highly informed, more accurate, and less risky decisions.

Additionally, the book will discuss how organizations of all sizes can leverage AI and data to engineer or create value.

It will establish why economies of learning are more powerful than the economies of scale in a digital-centric world. Ethics and personal/organizational empowerment in the context of AI will also be addressed.

Lastly, it will delve into ChatGPT and the role of Large Language Models (LLMs), preparing you for the growing importance of Generative AI. By the end of the book, you'll have a deeper understanding of AI and how best to leverage it and thrive alongside it.

