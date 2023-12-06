Logitech G ASTRO A50 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station now available for pre-order

Logitech G has unveiled its latest gaming product -- the ASTRO A50 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station. The headset is notable for its PLAYSYNC technology, which allows effortless connectivity and switching between XBOX, PS5, and PC with just a single button press.

Another key feature is the PRO-G Graphene Audio Driver technology, which enhances gaming audio performance. The 24-bit LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology ensures pro-grade performance on console platforms.

The A50 X is a combination of a two-part Base Station and Wireless Headset system that works seamlessly with high-performance game consoles and 4K UHD Televisions using HDMI 2.1 technology. This setup allows for high-performance, ultra-low latency video, and audio delivery. The audio signals are intelligently routed, offering a convenient switch between public and private listening experiences.

This headset utilizes the PRO-G GRAPHENE Audio Driver. This 40 mm graphene diaphragm with a live edge suspension is engineered for superior audio performance, offering enhanced sound reproduction accuracy, improved signal timing, and reduced distortion. This technology helps players identify and locate audio objects more precisely in the gaming environment.

The A50 X also boasts an integrated high-resolution 16-bit 48kHz LIGHTSPEED microphone, making it Logitech G’s first headset with such advanced microphone capabilities. This addition enhances the spectrum of sound capture, delivering exceptional clarity and quality.

Additionally, the A50 X supports environmental sustainability. It incorporates a minimum of 35 percent post-consumer recycled content and comes in packaging from FSC-certified forests. The product is also certified Carbon Neutral, aligning with Logitech G’s apparent commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Available for pre-order at $379.99 here, the Logitech G ASTRO A50 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station is expected to ship in the first half of 2024.